South Korean outfit Barunson E&A has secured international sales rights to its first non-Korean film – Miss Shampoo, a Taiwanese gangster comedy romance directed by Giddens Ko – and will launch sales at the Cannes market.

Barunson E&A, which also has Kim Jee-woon’s Cobweb playing Out of Competition at Cannes, has international sales rights to Miss Shampoo excluding theatrical rights for Taiwan, which remain with production company Machi Xcelsior Studios, Southeast Asia (Clover Films) and Hong Kong.

The film stars Daniel Hong of Bad Education alongside Vivian Sung and Kai Ko, who both worked with director Ko on Till We Meet Again. Kai Ko was also in the director’s hit romantic drama You Are The Apple Of My Eye.

Miss Shampoo begins when a local mafia member is chased by a gang into a hair salon, where a young apprentice helps save his life. He returns the favour by making all his gang members have their hair done by her but who is put in danger when they try to find a traitor in their midst.

It will receive its world premiere as the opening film of the Taipei Film Festival in June. Ko’s Till We Meet Again opened the same festival in 2021.

Barunson E&A, which moved into sales last October, also has romantic comedy Love Reset starring Kang Ha-neul in the market.