Barunson E&A, the production company behind Oscar-winner Parasite, has boarded upcoming Indonesian musical feature Rangga & Cinta – expanding its portfolio of non-Korean content.

As well as signing as a co-investor, the company will handle international sales of the film and launch the title at Hong Kong Filmart next week.

Rangga & Cinta is a reboot of Indonesian box office hit What’s With Love? (Ada Apa Dengan Cinta?), which was the country’s most-watched local film of 2002 and earned around $10m worldwide.

The upcoming feature centres on Cinta, a popular 17-year-old high school girl whose name means “love” in Indonesian. When she falls for Rangga, a reclusive schoolmate, her close-knit friendships begin to unravel, forcing her to choose between love and loyalty. It stars El Putra Sarira and Leya Pincy in the title roles.

Produced by Miles Films, it is directed by Riri Riza, who was a co-writer on the original film and directed a 2016 sequel. The franchise also includes a TV series, YouTube mini-drama and 2018 spin-off feature Milly & Mamet: Ini Bukan Cinta & Rangga.

The upcoming film marks Barunson E&A’s fourth non-Korean feature for international sales after critically acclaimed Vietnamese horror-comedy Don’t Cry, Butterfly, which won both the grand prize and the most innovative feature award at last year’s Venice Critics’ Week.

With its third investment in an Indonesian title, Barunson E&A is also strengthening its presence in the country’s growing film industry.

Barunson E&A CEO Yoonhee Choi said: “Indonesia has an incredibly rich storytelling tradition, and we are thrilled to be part of this ambitious musical adaptation. Rangga & Cinta is more than just a story about teenage love – it’s a reflection of Indonesia’s historical and political landscape, intertwined with themes of family, friendship and self-discovery. This universal, emotionally driven narrative is what we believe will resonate with audiences across borders.”