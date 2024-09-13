Leonardo Van Dijl’s Julie Keeps Quiet has been selected as Belgium’s submission for the 97th Academy Awards in the best international feature category.

Van Dijl’s feature debut premiered in Cannes’ Critics’ Week, winning both the Prix SACD and the Prix Fondation GAN.

Julie Keeps Quiet is a story of a star player at an elite tennis academy. When her coach falls under investigation and is suspended, the club’s players are encouraged to speak up. But Julie decides to keep quiet…

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka is executive producing the movie through her company Hana Kuma. The film’s cinematography is by Nicolas Karakatsanis (Cruella, I, Tonya) and it has a score by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw.

The film has been sold by New Europe Film Sales to nearly 30 territories, with deals for North America and Japan expected to close soon. Jour2Fête is on board for French distribution, while Paradiso will distribute the film in the Benelux territories.

Julie Keeps Quiet is now making its rounds on the international festival circuit following its North American premiere in TIFF’s Centrepiece section. Upcoming screenings include Busan International Film Festival and the BFI London Film Festival.

The film is produced by Gilles De Schryver, Gilles Coulier, Wouter Sap, Roxanne Sarkozi for De Wereldvrede (Belgium), and co-produced by Delphine Tomson, Luc Dardenne, Jean-Pierre Dardenne for Les Films du Fleuve (Belgium), Nima Yousefi for Hobab (Sweden) and Kristina Börjeson and Anthony Muir for Film i Väst (Sweden).

Executive producers are Federica Sainte-Rose and Florian Zeller for Blue Morning Pictures and Osaka and Stuart Duguid for Hana Kuma. The film was supported by The Flemish Audiovisual Fund, the Centre du Cinema et de l’audiovisuel of the French community in Belgium, the Belgian Tax Shelter, Proximus, New Dawn and Film i Väst.