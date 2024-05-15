Ben Foster, Sophia Lillis and Christina Hendricks will star in genre title Bobby Fox In The Lower Dimension which Luminescence, Range Media Partners and CAA Media Finance are launching in Cannes.

Krysanne Katsoolis’ financier-producer Viewpark Group is producing with Range and Foster, with Alexandre Moors directing his follow-up to Sundance premieres Blue Caprice and The Yellow Birds.

Bobby Fox centres on a Las Vegas politician who may be trying to save the world from an inter-dimensional invasion, or may be a delusional conspiracy theorist with a murderous past. Moors and RFI Porto co-wrote the screenplay.

Foster’s credits include Hell Or High Water and The Messenger; Lillis played the co-lead in Gretel & Hansel and has also starred in Asteroid City and It; and Hendricks’ career highlights include Mad Men, The Neon Demon, and the upcoming series Small Town, Big Story.

Katsoolis and Caspian Kamrani of Viewpark serve as producers with Moors’ Aiko Films, Carroll Middelthon and Jamie VanDyke from Eastend Entertainment, Justin Lothrop and Brent Siefel at Votiv, Foster and Range.

Luminescence handles global sales and is introducing the project to buyers on the Croisette. Range and CAA Media Finance jointly represent North American rights.