Ben Wheatley will direct Bob Odenkirk in the action film Normal, which WME Independent is launching at next week’s EFM in Berlin.

Derek Kolstad, a writer on the John Wick franchise who scripted Universal’s 2021 action thriller Nobody starring Odenkirk, wrote the screenplay.

Odenkirk will play Ulysses, who is thrust into the temporary role of the sheriff of the titular small sleepy town after the previous incumbent’s untimely death.

When the town’s bank is robbed by an out-of-town couple, Ulysses begins to learn that the town is hiding secrets and everyone – from the bartender to the priest – is in on it. Ulysses will have to face his demons to uncover a conspiracy.

Marc Provissiero (Nobody, No Hard Feelings), Odenkirk and Kolstad will serve as producers.

Wheatley’s credits include Free Fire, High Rise, Sightseers, and Meg 2: The Trench.