Carlo Chatrian is to step down from his role as artistic director of the Berlin Film Festival, following the 2024 edition.

The Berlinale posted a statement from Chatrian on its website today (September 2), which is published in full below:

“For the past four years at the Berlinale, I have been fortunate enough to work along with extraordinary people, as in love with movies as I am, who are totally dedicated to revitalising one of the world’s great film festivals. Together we have helped so many talents and great stories reach out to the world. And I am grateful to all the people who have supported and believed in me.

I thought that continuity could be facilitated if I remained part of the festival, but, in the new structure as it has been presented, it is quite clear that the conditions for me to continue as artistic director no longer exist. The next edition of the festival will be therefore the end of this rewarding journey.”

