The Berlinale has rounded out its Panorama, Forum and Generation Kplus strands with the addition of one new title each.

German director Rosa von Praunheim’s The Satanic Sow completes the 2025 Panorama programme as a Panorama Special. His latest film is billed as a “mischievous, kinky, and yet tender hybrid film” and as a swan song to his 150-title oeuvre, which includes 2015 Panorama title Tough Love and 1990 Teddy Award winner Silence = Death.

The Forum programme has added the world premiere of Gerd Kroske’s Pride & Attitude, a documentary about former GDR female industrial workers. Pride & Attitude is the German director’s fifth film in the festival, and takes the Forum programme up to 31 titles in total. Kroske was a member of the Berlinale Documentary Film Award jury in 2020.

Meanwhile, the debut film of Chinese director Jing Yi, The Botanist, completes the Generation Kplus competition. It is the story of the friendship between a boy and a girl in north-west China. In a world full of uncertainty and change, the boy finds solace and support in the study of the plant world.