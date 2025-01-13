French sexual dysfunction graphic novel Impenetrable and Italian feminist comedy Mediterranean Gothic are among the 10 books with film adaptation potential selected to be pitched to international producers at the Berlinale Co-Production Market next month.

Published by France’s Mediatoon, Impenetrable is a semi-autobiographical story detailing Belgian writer Garin’s own journey with sex and relationships.

Marina Pierri’s Italian novel Mediterranean Gothic is published by Italy’s Piergiorgio Nicolazzini Literary Agency and is one of several genre titles on the selection, alongside Angelo R. Lacosta’s Filipino folk horror Dog, from Milfores Publishing.

The 10 books will be presented by the rights holders from publishers and agencies, to an audience of 150 guests including film producers, at the Octogon at Leipziger Platz on February 17.

Berlinale Talents

The long-running Berlinale Talents programme has selected 201 filmmakers, who will attend Berlin across six days during the festival.

They will participate in a programme of talks, workshops and public discussions under the theme ‘Listen Courageously: Cinematic Narratives in Times of Dissonance.’

Participants include Argentinian filmmaker Maria Silvia Esteve, whose work has screened at Cannes and Locarno; and Germany-based Iranian composer Atena Eshtiaghi, who won the Deutscher Dokumentarfilm-Musikpreis last year.

Some 108 of the Talents are female, with 81 male, eight non-binary and four who preferred not to say. They come from 14 fields of work, including directors, producers, screenwriters, editors and cinematographers.

Forty of the Talents are developing projects including features, documentaries, shorts and VR works that will be presented to industry at a European Film Market pitching event.

The 2025 Berlinale will run from February 13-23, with the European Film Market from February 13-19.

Books at Berlinale 2025

The Sea Cemetery (Nor) wri. Aslak Nore, pub. Le Bruit du monde/Editis

Whatever You Can Get (Ger) wri. Clemens Bockmann, pub. Carl Hanser Verlag

The Spectrum Series (Den) wri. Nanna Foss, pub Gyldendal Group Agency

Daily Soap (Switz) wri. Nora Osagiobare, pub. Kein & Aber

Impenetrable (Bel) wri. Alix Garin, pub. Mediatoon

Dog (Phi) wri. Angelo R. Lacosta, pub. Milflores Publishing

Pink Elephant (Ger) wri. Luca Kieser, pub. Penguin Random House

Mediterranean Gothic (It) wri. Marina Pierri, pub. Piergiorgio Nicolazzini Literary Agency

Poubelle (Neth) wri. Pieter Waterdrinker, pub. Singel Uitgeverijen

Fish Days (Ger) wri. Charlotte Brandi, pub. Ullstein Buchverlage