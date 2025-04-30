EXCLUSIVE: Italian sales company True Colours has unveiled a series of deals for Berlinale competition title Reflection In A Dead Diamond by Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani.

The fourth feature from the Brussels-based genre directors has sold to Italy (Lucky Red), Scandinavia (Njuta Film), Poland (Velvet Spoon), the Czech Republic and Slovakia (Film Europe), Turkey (Bir Film), Portugal (No Comboio), Greece (Weird Wave) and South Korea (Poongkyung Sori (Scene & Sound)).

An homage to 1960s Euro-spy stories, Reflection In A Dead Diamond centres on a retired spy who fears his former enemies are back for a final fight when his intriguing next-door neighbour mysteriously disappears.

Meanwhile, True Colours has also sold North American rights to Toronto and Fantastic Fest premiere U Are The Universe, by Ukrainian filmmaker Pavlo Ostrikov, to Indiecan Entertainment.

It has also sold Francesco Costabile’s Venice Horizons title Familia to Switzerland’s Morandini as well as Monica Stambrini’s Venice Giornate degli Autori title Hold On Miss! Isabella Ducrot Unlimited to Palace Pictures for Australia and New Zealand.

Italian comedy 10 Giorni Con I Suoi has sold to Switzerland (Morandini), Taiwan (Cola Films), Australia & New Zealand (Palace Film), Benelux (Arti Film) and Latam (A2 Films).