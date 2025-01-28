TrustNordisk has added key territory sales on Petra Volpe’s Late Shift ahead of its Berlinale premiere next month.

The film has sold to France (Wild Bunch Distribution), Spain (Karma Films) and Benelux (September Film Rights).

Late Shift will have its world premiere as a Berlinale Special title next month. Swiss director Volpe’s third feature stars The Teachers’ Lounge breakout Leonie Benesch, as a nurse on a surgical ward caught in a race against time on an understaffed shift.

It is produced by Reto Schaerli and Lukas Hobi of Zodiac Pictures, in co-production with MMC Zodiac, Swiss Radio and Television and SRG SSR. Backers include the Federal Office of Culture, Zurcher Filmstiftung, German Federal Film Board, Suissimage and the cantons of Aargau and Lucerne.

Previous territories sold on the film include Germany and Austria (Tobis) and Switzerland (Filmcoopi Zurich).