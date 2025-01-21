Brussels-based Best Friend Forever has boarded Kateryna Gornostai’s documentary Timestamp, the only documentary selected for the main competition at the Berlin International Film Festival.

The film focuses on a school in Ukraine whose students and teachers are doing their best to continue daily life under the constant threat of war.

Timestamp is produced by Ukraine’s 2Brave Productions and co-produced by Luxembourg-based a_BAHN, the Netherlands’ Rinkel Docs with France’s Cinephage Productions on board as associate producers. It is based on a concept from Ukrainian educational organisation Osvitoria which has executive produced the film.

“The war has deeply penetrated our daily life but we have no choice but to continue living and learning,” said Gornostai.

The Ukranian filmmaker’s debut feature Stop-Zemlia premiered in the festival’s Generation 14plus selection in 2021 where it won the Crystal Bear award from the Youth Jury.

Best Friend Forever’s Martin Gondre and Charles Bin described the film as “ an intimate and rare glimpse into how the war in Ukraine is affecting the daily lives of millions of children and the ones who teach them”.

Best Friend Forever’s 2025 slate also includes Alireza Khatami’s Sundance titleThe Things You Kill and Matthew Rankin’s Universal Language.