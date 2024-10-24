Germany’s Beta Cinema has boarded international sales on Let It Rain, the next eature from A Man Called Ove director Hannes Holm.

Beta will introduce the film to buyers at next month’s American Film Market (AFM, November 5-10). It is heading into post-production after it wrapped shooting at the end of September.

Set in a small town in southern Sweden, Let It Rain follows a grumpy widower during the hottest summer in recent memory, who is suddenly thrust into the spotlight of a world-changing event.

Robert Gustafsson, star of Felix Herngren’s The 100 Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out The Window And Disappeared, leads the Let It Rain cast, alongside Karlsson, who is also an actor.

The screenplay was written by Holm and Jonas Karlsson, based on Karlsson’s novel The Rain Man. It was produced by Patrick Ryborn for Sweden’s Unlimited Stories in co-production with Nordisk Film, SVT, Film i Skåne, Film i Väst, Nouvago Capital and DR.

The production is supported by the Swedish Film Institute and the Nordic Film & TV Fund. Nordisk Film is distributing in Scandinavia and will release Let It Rain during the Christmas holidays in 2025.

“When I first read Jonas Karlsson’s book, I was immediately struck by the fact that there was such a fine story about how crazy we humans can act when life takes us by surprise,” said Holm. “When a simple solution is not to be found, we are more than happy to open ourselves up to pure magic. Something that can’t really be true suddenly becomes true because so many people wish for it at a certain time.”

Thorsten Ritter, EVP acquisitions, sales and marketing at Beta Cinema, described the film as “magical, unapologetically larger-than-life cinema. Entertaining, inspiring and thought-provoking.”

Holm’s 2015 comedy-drama A Man Called Ove was nominated for two Academy Awards, for Best Foreign Language Film (now Best International Film) and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

It grossed over $30m worldwide and was remade as US title A Man Called Otto in 2022 starring Tom Hanks.