BFI Distribution has acquired UK-Ireland distribution rights to the film catalogue of late Belgian filmmaker Chantal Akerman.

The collection of 20 fiction and documentary features and short films was acquired from the Fondation Chantal Akerman, in partnership with the Royal Film Archive of Belgium.

BFI Distribution will give a theatrical re-release in 2025 to Akerman’s 1975 feature Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles as part of a package of Akerman films.

The package is part of a wider BFI project in 2025 to celebrate Akerman, including a retrospective season at London’s BFI Southbank, BFI Blu-ray releases and titles on BFI Player.

Other films acquired in collection include Je tu il elle, News from Home, Les Rendez-vous d’Anna, La Captive and No Home Movie – the latter being Akerman’s final film before her death in 2015. The majority of the titles have been restored to 4k or 2k quality, with further restorations ongoing.

Jeanne Dielman, made when Akerman was 24 years old, topped the 2022 edition of the Greatest Films of All Time Poll from the BFI’s Sight And Sound magazine.