The British Film Institute (BFI) has promoted Melanie Hoyes to director of inclusion.

The former head of inclusion Hoyes will continue to report to BFI chief executive Ben Roberts and have overall responsibility for driving forward delivery of the organisation’s inclusion work, a key part of the BFI’s 10-year strategy Screen Culture 2033.

She joined the BFI to lead a research project for the BFI’s 2016 Black Star season in 2016, before becoming head of inclusion in 2022.

While at the BFI, she has led on modernising the BFI Diversity Standards which have been adapted by both BAFTA and AMPAS; developed a series of programmes which have opened up opportunities for Black and global majority filmmakers to build their careers in the UK and internationally; championed the BFI’s ongoing anti-racism work; and refocused how the inclusion team supports colleagues and activity across the organisation.

“Mel has steered our inclusion work with conviction and passion and I am delighted to work closely with her in this newly promoted post,” said Roberts. “We are committed to creating opportunities and spaces for everyone, to holding accountability in our anti-racism practice, and sharing our work openly with industry partners around the world. Mel is rightly recognised as an expert in her field, and continues to be an inspiring and generous leader for the sector. I’m grateful to Mel and her team for their commitment to this work.”

“There is plenty to do but I look forward to focusing on and partnering with an intersection of communities that most need our attention, holding them and my team with care as we navigate this work with authenticity and joy,” added Hoyes.