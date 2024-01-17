The British Film Institute (BFI) has received £1m in support from UK philanthropic organisation the Uggla Family Foundation to help in the transformation of its video on demand platform, BFI Player, into the provisionally titled BFI+.

According to a statement from the BFI, “This cornerstone funding will help the BFI to become digital-first and transform the public’s access to film, television and the moving image, underpinned by its commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion.”

BFI+ was introduced in the BFI’s 10-year strategy, Screen Culture 2033, as an update to BFI Player, which launched in 2013. The refreshed streaming platform aims to change the way audiences interact with the BFI’s curated programming, to broaden its reach both in the UK and internationally.

Redevelopment of the BFI’s streaming platform will be ongoing over the next year with improvements becoming apparent in 2024, and hopes to launch the fully realised new service in early 2025.

Its offering will include increased availability on a greater range of mobile and smart TV devices, through the creation of new apps and third-party channels; a wider range of films from new UK voices; short films from new and emerging filmmaking talent showcased in the BFI Future Film Festival; and exclusive content.

The commercial profits from BFI+ will be re-invested in the charitable activities of the BFI. An area of focus will be skills and workforce development, with funding for young people from under-supported or under-represented communities. The partnership will fund apprenticeships at the BFI which will support its work across many areas including archiving techniques, cinema projection and events.

The partnership aims to bolster the BFI’s skills and education programmes, which includes the BFI Film Academy, the BFI Future Film Festival and its work with higher education institutions.

The Uggla Family Foundation is a family-run foundation, founded by London-based entrepreneur and philanthropist Lance Uggla, and is now a major donor to the BFI. Lance Uggla is also CEO of Beyond Net Zero, a climate and sustainability focused fund.

Neil Williams, BFI executive director digital and transformation, said: “Our mantra at the BFI is that “society needs stories”. By taking our much-loved streaming service to the next level we have an extraordinary opportunity to share a wealth of screen stories from the UK and around the world with a great many more people. The foundation’s support for our expansion of BFI Player will not only showcase more great films to wider audiences, but also help those looking to develop a career in film.”

“This project will not only allow us to expand the reach of the BFI but also deliver upward mobility and inclusion through the re-investment of profits into charitable and educational activities,” added Cassidy Uggla, trustee of the Uggla Family Foundation. “The Uggla Family Foundation looks forward to continued collaboration with the BFI to support BFI Player in reaching its full potential.”