The British Film Institute (BFI) has designated Bafta albert and Julie’s Bicycle as its sustainability partners and awarded them a total of £586,755 to help the industry minimize its environmental impact.



Bafta-owned albert, which provides sustainability tools and training for film and TV production, is awarded £286,955.

Julie’s Bicycle, a charity focusing on sustainable programmes and policy change, is awarded £299,800 for audiences, screen heritage, skills, education, innovation and industry services, and international projects.

Funding will be awarded across three years (2023-2026) as part of the BFI new Sustainable Screen Fund which was announced last year as part of the organisation’s 10-year strategy Screen Culture 2033.

Keir Powell-Lewis has been appointed as head of environmental sustainability to manage the Sustainable Screen Fund. Powell-Lewis has been leading on the BFI’s evaluation work since they joined the organisation’s Research & Statistics Unit in September 2021 as well as developing the environmental sustainability principle for the new strategy.

Harriet Finney, BFI Deputy CEO and executive director of corporate and industry affairs, said: ”The range of tried and tested tools and resources developed by Bafta albert and Julie’s Bicycle and their ambition, experience and expertise in further innovation and guidance for the sector will help us all work faster and better in contributing a positive impact towards tackling the climate crisis.”