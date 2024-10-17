Actors from Rich Peppiatt’s Kneecap and Andrea Arnold’s Bird are among the 12 names on the longlist for the breakthrough performance award at the British Independent Film Awards (Bifas).

JJ Ó Dochartaigh, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh and Naoise Ó Cairealláin – members of Irish rap group Kneecap, who play fictionalised versions of themselves in the film of the same name – are all on the list, as are Bird actors Nykiya Adams and Jason Buda.

Screen 2024 Stars of Tomorrow Saura Lightfoot Leon and Jason Patel are selected for their performances in Luna Carmoon’s Venice 2023 title Hoard and Sally El Hosaini and James Krishna Floyd’s Unicorns respectively.

Bilal Hasna, a 2023 Screen Star, is on the list for his role in Amrou Al-Kadhi’s Layla; while Ruardih Mollica, a Screen Rising Star Scotland this year, is selected for his performance in Sundance entry Sebastian.

Treading Water actor Joe Gill, On Becoming A Guinea Fowl’s Susan Chardy and Last Swim’s Deba Hekmat round out the list.

The final five nominees will be announced as part of the full Bifa nominations on Thursday, November 5; with the winner announced at the Bifa ceremony on Sunday, December 8, which returns to the Camden Roundhouse venue for its 27th edition.

Bifa will again deliver a breakthrough performer programme to the 12 longlisted names – a six-month programme of career development, wellbeing, casting and financial literacy opportunities, plus networking sessions. It is delivered in partnership with We Are Bridge.

Previous winners of the breakthrough performance award include Ben Whishaw, Jamie Bell, Naomi Ackie, Dev Patel, Jessie Buckley, Ashley Walters and last year’s winner Vivian Oparah.

Bifa longlists in the new talent, shorts, documentary and international categories will be announced across the coming week.

Bifa breakthrough performance longlist 2024

Nykiya Adams - Bird

Jason Buda - Bird

Susan Chardy - On Becoming a Guinea Fowl

Joe Gill - Treading Water

Bilal Hasna - Layla

Deba Hekmat - Last Swim

Saura Lightfoot - Leon Hoard

Ruaridh Mollica - Sebastian

JJ Ó Dochartaigh - Kneecap

Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh - Kneecap

Naoise Ó Cairealláin - Kneecap

Jason Patel - Unicorns