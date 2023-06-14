The British Independent Film Awards (Bifas) will take place on December 3, and has added key industry figures including Jessie Buckley and Laura Poitras to its 1,500-strong voting pool.

Entries will open for features in July, and will close on August 25, with a late entry deadline of September 1.

Features round one voting will run from September 18 to October 2; with longlist announcements from Wednesday, October 18, and round two voting from October 18 to 30.

The nominations will be announced on November 2, with a final round of voting in November. As previously, the craft winners will be announced in advance of the ceremony, on November 17.

No nominations will be chosen for the ensemble performance award, with the winner selected by the voting subgroup and announced in advance of the ceremony. In exceptional years, at the subgroup’s discretion, up to three nominations may be chosen.

The voting juries have been reorganised into two groups: one for filmmaker, and one for performance. The filmmaker jury will oversee the awards for best director, screenplay, debut director, debut director – feature documentary, debut screenwriter, breakthrough producer and the special jury prize.

The performance jury will select the winners for best lead, supporting, joint lead, ensemble, and breakthrough performance, plus another special jury prize.

The Raindance Discovery award has been renamed the Raindance Maverick award, and has increased its budget cap from £500,000 to £1m. The budget cap for independent features with studio involvement – which has previously included titles like Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Favourite – has increased to $25m.

New voters

The 168 new voters include actors and Screen Stars of Tomorrow Jessie Buckley, Tamara Lawrance, Rosy McEwen and Daryl McCormack as well as directors Laura Poitras and Kathryn Ferguson; Good Luck To You, Leo Grande producer Debbie Gray; and previous craft winners including Mrs Harris Goes To Paris costume designer Jenny Beavan and Medusa Deluxe hair and make-up designer Scarlett O’Connell.

Of the 2023 voting group, 59% are women or non-binary; 38% are based outside of London; 24% identify as LGBTQ+; 21% are from under-represented ethnic groups; 11% have a disability; and 63% are under 45 years old.

The voting categories remain the same as in 2022, which saw the introduction of gender-neutral performance categories. Charlotte Wells’ debut feature Aftersun was the big winner at the 2022 Bifas with seven prizes, including best British independent film, director, debut director and screenplay.