Steve McQueen’s Occupied City, Justine Triet’s Anatomy Of A Fall and Todd Haynes’ May December are among the titles on the latest British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) longlists, for Best Feature Documentary and Best International Independent Film.

15 films are on the documentary longlist, with five of them by first-time directors; with 17 films on the international list.

Scroll down for the longlists

Alongside McQueen’s film combining analysis of Amsterdam during the Second World War with the present day, documentary titles include Kevin MacDonald’s High & Low: John Galliano about the British fashion designer; plus films from newcomers such as Is There Anybody Out There? by Screen Star of Tomorrow Ella Glendining.

Sophie Compton and Reuben Hamlyn’s Another Body, and Alice Russell’s If The Streets Were On Fire now each have three longlist spots, joining eight films from yesterday’s longlists that achieved that mark.

The international list includes several films from this year’s Sundance Film Festival, including Celine Song’s Past Lives, Ira Sachs’ Passages and Anna Hints’ Smoke Sauna Sisterhood; plus multiple favourites from Cannes, including Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Monster.

Today’s longlists are the second group to be announced, following the New Talent lists yesterday.

The five nominations in each category will be announced on Thursday, November 2; with the winners revealed at the BIFA ceremony on Sunday, December 3.

BIFA 2023 International, Documentary longlists

Best Feature Documentary

Another Body - Sophie Compton, Reuben Hamlyn, Isabel Freeman, Elizabeth Woodward

Bobi Wine: The People’s President - Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp, John Battsek

High & Low: John Galliano - Kevin Macdonald, Chloe Mamelok

If The Streets Were On Fire - Alice Russell, Gannesh Rajah

Is There Anybody Out There? - Ella Glendining, Janine Marmot

Lyra - Alison Millar, Jackie Doyle

Name Me Lawand - Edward Lovelace, Fleur Nieddu, Sam Arnold, Beyan Taher, Neil Andrews, Marisa Clifford

The Nettle Dress - Dylan Howitt, Allan Brown

Occupied City - Steve Mcqueen, Bianca Stitger, Floor Onrust, Anna Smith-Tenser

The Pigeon Tunnel - Errol Morris, Dominic Crossley-Holland, Steven Hathaway, Simon Cornwell, Stephen Cornwell

Red Herring - Kit Vincent, Ed Owles

Tish - Paul Sng, Jen Corcoran

While We Watched - Vinay Shukla, Luke Moody, Khushboo Ranka

White Nanny Black Child - Andy Mundy-Castle, Rochelle Newman, Natasha Dack Ojumu

Your Fat Friend - Jeanie Finlay

Best International Independent Film