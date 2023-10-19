Steve McQueen’s Occupied City, Justine Triet’s Anatomy Of A Fall and Todd Haynes’ May December are among the titles on the latest British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) longlists, for Best Feature Documentary and Best International Independent Film.
15 films are on the documentary longlist, with five of them by first-time directors; with 17 films on the international list.
Scroll down for the longlists
Alongside McQueen’s film combining analysis of Amsterdam during the Second World War with the present day, documentary titles include Kevin MacDonald’s High & Low: John Galliano about the British fashion designer; plus films from newcomers such as Is There Anybody Out There? by Screen Star of Tomorrow Ella Glendining.
Sophie Compton and Reuben Hamlyn’s Another Body, and Alice Russell’s If The Streets Were On Fire now each have three longlist spots, joining eight films from yesterday’s longlists that achieved that mark.
The international list includes several films from this year’s Sundance Film Festival, including Celine Song’s Past Lives, Ira Sachs’ Passages and Anna Hints’ Smoke Sauna Sisterhood; plus multiple favourites from Cannes, including Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Monster.
Today’s longlists are the second group to be announced, following the New Talent lists yesterday.
The five nominations in each category will be announced on Thursday, November 2; with the winners revealed at the BIFA ceremony on Sunday, December 3.
BIFA 2023 International, Documentary longlists
Best Feature Documentary
- Another Body - Sophie Compton, Reuben Hamlyn, Isabel Freeman, Elizabeth Woodward
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President - Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp, John Battsek
- High & Low: John Galliano - Kevin Macdonald, Chloe Mamelok
- If The Streets Were On Fire - Alice Russell, Gannesh Rajah
- Is There Anybody Out There? - Ella Glendining, Janine Marmot
- Lyra - Alison Millar, Jackie Doyle
- Name Me Lawand - Edward Lovelace, Fleur Nieddu, Sam Arnold, Beyan Taher, Neil Andrews, Marisa Clifford
- The Nettle Dress - Dylan Howitt, Allan Brown
- Occupied City - Steve Mcqueen, Bianca Stitger, Floor Onrust, Anna Smith-Tenser
- The Pigeon Tunnel - Errol Morris, Dominic Crossley-Holland, Steven Hathaway, Simon Cornwell, Stephen Cornwell
- Red Herring - Kit Vincent, Ed Owles
- Tish - Paul Sng, Jen Corcoran
- While We Watched - Vinay Shukla, Luke Moody, Khushboo Ranka
- White Nanny Black Child - Andy Mundy-Castle, Rochelle Newman, Natasha Dack Ojumu
- Your Fat Friend - Jeanie Finlay
Best International Independent Film
- 20 Days In Mariupol - Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, Raney Aronson-Rath, Derl Mccrudden
- Anatomy Of A Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion
- The Delinquents - Rodrigo Moreno, Ezequiel Borovinsky
- EO - Jerzy Skolimowski, Ewa Piaskowska
- Fallen Leaves - Aki Kauriskmäki, Misha Jaari, Mark Lwoff, Reinhard Brundig
- Fremont - Babak Jalali, Carolina Cavalli, Marjaneh Moghimi, Sudnya Shroff, Rachael Fung
- Holy Spider - Ali Abbasi, Afshin Kamran Bahrami, Sol Bondy, Jacob Jarek
- Kokomo City - D Smith, Harris Doran, Bill Butler
- May December - Todd Haynes, Samy Birch, Natalie Portman, Sophie Mas, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon, Grant S. Johnson, Tyler W. Konney, Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell
- Monster - Hirokazu Kore-Eda, Yuji Sakamoto, Genki Kawamura, Kenji Yamada
- Passages - Ira Sachs, Mauricio Zacharias, Saïd Ben Saïd, Michel Merkt
- Past Lives - Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler
- Return To Seoul - Davy Chou, Charlotte Vincent, Katia Khazak
- Samsara - Lois Patiño, Garbiñe Ortega, Leire Apellaniz
- Shayda - Noora Niasari, Vincent Sheehan
- Smoke Sauna Sisterhood - Anna Hints, Marianne Ostrat
- War Pony - Gina Gammell, Riley Keough, Franklin Sioux Bob, Bill Reddy, Willi White, Bert Hamelinck, Ryan Zacarias, Sacha Ben Harroche
No comments yet