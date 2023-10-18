Charlotte Regan’s Scrapper, Raine Allen-Miller’s Rye Lane and Molly Manning Walker’s How To Have Sex are among the 35 features on the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) Filmmaker New Talent longlists for 2023.

The ceremony has released longlists for four awards: the Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director), Best Debut Screenwriter, Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary (a new award for this year) and Breakthrough Producer.

Scroll down for the full New Talent longlists

Eight films have been longlisted in three of the four categories: Earth Mama, Femme, In Camera, Pretty Red Dress, Raging Grace, Rye Lane, Scrapper and The Teacher.

Other filmmakers on the longlists include Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya for The Kitchen, with Kaluuya also included in debut screenwriter (written with Joe Murtagh).

The 35 films consist of 20 fiction and 15 documentary features, from a record number of British film entries. There are 19 first-time fiction directors, 17 first-time documentary directors, 17 first-time writers and 24 breakthrough producers.

The longlist for the Breakthrough Performance award for acting talent will be announced on Tuesday, October 24.

The final five nominations in each category will be announced on Thursday, November 2; with winners revealed at the 26th BIFA ceremony on Sunday, December 3.

BIFA 2023 New Talent Longlists

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)

Prasanna Puwanarajah - Ballywalter

Savanah Leaf - Earth Mama

Mahalia Belo - The End We Start From

Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping - Femme

Adura Onashile - Girl

Molly Manning Walker - How To Have Sex

Naqqash Khalid - ­In Camera



Neil Boyle, Kirk Hendry - Kensuke’s Kingdom

Kibwe Tavares, Daniel Kaluuya - The Kitchen

Nida Manzoor - Polite Society

Dionne Edwards - Pretty Red Dress

Paris Zarcilla - Raging Grace

Raine Allen-Miller - Rye Lane

Charlotte Regan - Scrapper

Moin Hussain - Sky Peals

Farah Nabulsi - The Teacher

Best Debut Screenwriter

Savanah Leaf - Earth Mama

Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping - Femme

Adura Onashile - Girl

Molly Manning Walker - How To Have Sex

Naqqash Khalid - In Camera

Daniel Kaluuya - The Kitchen (Also Written By Joe Murtagh)

Alex Mackeith The Lesson

Angeli MacFarlane - LOLA (Also Written By Andrew Legge)

Nida Manzoor - Polite Society

Dionne Edwards - Pretty Red Dress

Paris Zarcilla - Raging Grace

Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia - Rye Lane

Charlotte Regan - Scrapper

Moin Hussain - Sky Peals

Farah Nabulsi - The Teacher

Best Debut Director - Feature Documentary

Oscar Harding - A Life On The Farm

Christopher Morris - A Year In A Field

Sophie Compton, Reuben Hamlyn - Another Body

Christopher Sharp - Bobi Wine: The People’s President (Also Directed By Moses Bwayo)

Franky Murray Brown - Dalton’s Dream (Also Directed By Kim Longinotto)

Rich Felgate - Finite: The Climate Of Change

Alice Russell - If The Streets Were On Fire

Ella Glendining - Is There Anybody Out There?

Eva Weber - Merkel

Peter Beard, Bruce Fletcher - Otto Baxter: Not A F***Ing Horror Story

Kate Stonehill - Phantom Parrot

Kit Vincent - Red Herring

Jane Giles, Ali Catterall - Scala!!! Or, The Wildest Cinema And How It Influenced A Mixed-Up Generation Of Weirdos And Misfits

Chloe Abrahams - The Taste Of Mango

Breakthrough Producer