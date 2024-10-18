Filmmakers from Bring Them Down, The Ceremony and Tuesday feature prominently on the filmmaker new talent longlists for the 2024 British Independent Film Awards (Bifas).

Bring Them Down’s Christopher Andrews is longlisted for the Douglas Hickox Award for best debut director and the best debut screenwriter award, while the film’s debut producer Jacob Swan Hyam is longlisted for breakthrough producer.

The Ceremony repeats that trio for writer-director Jack King and producers Hollie Bryan and Lucy Meer; as does Tuesday for writer-director Daina O Pusic and producer Helen Gladders.

Four filmmaker new talent longlists have been unveiled today – the three aforementioned lists and the best debut director – feature documentary list.

Ten films have been selected on two of the four lists, including Luna Carmoon’s Hoard, with Carmoon listed for debut director and screenwriter; Sandhya Suri’s Santosh, with Suri selected in screenwriter and Balthazar de Ganay and James Bowsher selected in breakthrough producer; and Grand Theft Hamlet, with Pinny Grylls and Sam Crane selected in the feature documentary director section and Rebecca Wolff in breakthrough producer.

With yesterday’s breakthrough performance longlist featuring all three main actors, Rich Peppiatt’s Kneecap now has the most longlist spots with five, including director and screenwriter for Peppiatt today.

Andrews, Gladders, Carmoon, Suri and Bowsher have all previously been named Screen Stars of Tomorrow, as has Layla’s Amrou Al-Kadhi, longlisted for debut director.

The filmmaker new talent longlists include 31 features, comprised of 20 fiction and 11 documentary titles.

The final five nominees in all categories will be announced on Tuesday, November 5, with the winners revealed at the 27th Bifa ceremony on Sunday, December 8 at the Camden Roundhouse venue.

Bifa 2024 Filmmaker New Talent longlists

The Douglas Hickox Award for Best Debut Director

Amrou Al-Kadhi – Layla

Christopher Andrews – Bring Them Down

Luna Carmoon – Hoard

Lucy Cohen – Edge of Summer

James Krishna Floyd – Unicorns [also directed by Sally El Hosaini]

Stuart Gatt – Catching Dust

Karan Kandhari – Sister Midnight

Jack King – The Ceremony

Rob Morgan – Stopmotion

Sasha Nathwani – Last Swim

Rich Peppiatt – Kneecap

Daina O Pusić – Tuesday

Joshua Trigg – Satu – Year of the Rabbit

Best Debut Screenwriter

Christopher Andrews – Bring Them Down

Luna Carmoon – Hoard

James Krishna Floyd – Unicorns

Jed Hart – Restless

Karan Kandhari – Sister Midnight

Jack King – The Ceremony

Rich Peppiatt – Kneecap

Daina O Pusić – Tuesday

Sandhya Suri – Santosh

Mrs & Mr Thomas – The Assessment [also written by John Donnelly]

Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary

David Allen – Wilding

Georgia Bradburn, Lucy Walker, Benjamin Brown, Sam Chown Ahern, Robin Elliot Knowles – The Stimming Pool [also directed by Steven Eastwood]

Duncan Cowles – Silent Men

Carla J Easton, Blair Young – Since Yesterday: The Untold Story of Scotland’s Girl Bands

Pinny Grylls, Sam Crane – Grand Theft Hamlet

Manon Ouimet, Jacob Perlmutter – Two Strangers Trying Not to Kill Each Other

Rachel Ramsay – Copa 71 [also directed by James Erskine]

Clair Titley – The Contestant

Franc Vissers – I’m Still Here

Breakthrough Producer

Beth Allan – Tummy Monster

Hollie Bryan, Lucy Meer – The Ceremony

Mark David – Catching Dust [also produced by Stuart Gatt, John Katz, Edward R Pressman]

Balthazar de Ganay, James Bowsher – Santosh [also produced by Mike Goodridge, Alan McAlex]

Robert Ford – Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story [also produced by Ian Bonhote, Lizzie Gillett]

Helen Gladders – Tuesday [also produced by Ivana MacKinnon, Oliver Roskill]

Savannah James-Bayly – Layla

Virginia Gilbert, Barry Castagnola – Reawakening

John McKay – Falling Into Place [also produced by Yvonne Wellie, Milena Klemke, Jakob Weydeman, Jonas Weydemann]

Nisha Mullea – Last Swim [also produced by Helen Simmons, Campbell Beaton, Bert Hamelinck, James Isilay, Sorcha Shepherd]

Jacob Swan Hyam – Bring Them Down [also produced by Julianne Ford, Ivana MacKinnon, Jean-Yves Roubin, Ruth Treacey, Cassandre Warnauts]

Ben Toye – Treading Water

Jeremy Warmsley, Chiara Ventura – Witches [also produced by Manon Ardisson]

Chloe White – The Stimming Pool [also produced by Steven Eastwood]

Rebecca Wolff – Grand Theft Hamlet [also produced by Julia Ton]