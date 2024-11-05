Rich Peppiatt’s Kneecap, Rose Glass’ Love Lies Bleeding and Nora Fingscheidt’s The Outrun headed the nominations for the 2024 British Independent Film Awards (Bifas).

Comedy Kneecap about the eponymous west Belfast hip-hop trio scored the most nominations with 14, including director, screenplay and best British independent film for Peppiatt - the latter alongside producers Trevor Birney and Jack Tarling - and joint lead performance for its stars Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin and JJ Ó Dochartaigh.

Glass – a Bifa best debut director winner in 2020 for Saint Maud – has scored 12 nominations with her US-set second feature Love Lies Bleeding, a neo-noir starring Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian. The actors are nominated for joint lead performance, with further nods in British independent film, director, and screenplay.

The Outrun, adapted from Amy Liptrot’s memoir about coming to terms with her troubled past on the Scottish island where she grew up, took nine nominations. It was selected in British independent film, for Fingscheidt, Liptrot and producers Sarah Brocklehurst, Dominic Norris, Jack Lowden and Saoirse Ronan; plus lead performance for Ronan, director for Fingscheidt and screenplay for Fingscheidt and Liptrot.

Three films secured seven nominations: Bird, including supporting performance for Barry Keoghan; On Becoming A Guinea Fowl; and Unicorns.

Hoard received six nominations including debut director for Luna Carmoon; while Alex Garland’s Civil War also took six, all in craft categories including editing.

Among documentaries, Pinny Grylls and Sam Crane’s Grand Theft Hamlet scored four nominations: feature documentary, the Raindance Maverick award, debut director – feature documentary and breakthrough producer for Rebecca Wolff.

While last year’s nominations leant on three London-set films (Rye Lane, Scrapper and All Of Us Strangers), the 2024 set has a decidedly international feel. All five British Independent Film nominees are predominantly set outside of not just London but England, with four of the five taking place outside of the UK.

Five of the six lead performance nominees were born outside of the UK, including Close To You star Elliot Page and The Assessment’s Alicia Vikander, indicating the lure of UK independent film to international talent.

The dedicated international category consists of four Cannes premieres: Palme d’Or winner Anora, All We Imagine As Light, The Seed Of The Sacred Fig and 2023’s La Chimera; plus Palestinian-Israeli collective documentary No Other Land, a Berlinale premiere.

The nominations were unveiled this morning (Tuesday, November 5) at One Hundred Shoreditch by Mia McKenna-Bruce and Vivian Oparah. McKenna-Bruce won the lead performance award last year for How To Have Sex, while Oparah won the breakthrough performance award and was nominated for joint lead performance alongside David Jonsson for Rye Lane.

The winners will be revealed at the Bifa ceremony at the Roundhouse on Sunday, December 8.

Bifa 2024 nominations

Best British independent film

Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney, Jack Tarling

Love Lies Bleeding - Rose Glass, Weronika Tofilska, Andrea Cornwell, Oliver Kassman

On Becoming A Guinea Fowl - Rungano Nyoni, Tim Cole, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe

The Outrun - Nora Fingscheidt, Amy Liptrot, Sarah Brocklehurst, Dominic Norris, Jack Lowden, Saoirse Ronan

Santosh - Sandhya Suri, Mike Goodridge, James Bowsher, Balthazar de Ganay, Alan McAlex

Best international independent film

All We Imagine As Light - Payal Kapadia, Thomas Hakim, Julien Graff

Anora - Sean Baker, Alex Coco, Samantha Quan

La Chimera - Alice Rohrwacher, Carlo Cresto-Dina, Paolo Del Brocco

No Other Land - Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Fabrien Greenberg, Bård Kjøge Rønning

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig - Mohammad Rasoulof, Rozita Hendijanian, Amin Sadraei, Jean-Christophe Simon, Mani Tilgner

Best director

Andrea Arnold - Bird

Nora Fingscheidt - The Outrun

Rose Glass - Love Lies Bleeding

Rungano Nyoni - On Becoming A Guinea Fowl

Rich Peppiatt – Kneecap

Best screenplay

Nora Fingscheidt, Amy Liptrot - The Outrun

Rose Glass, Weronika Tofilska - Love Lies Bleeding

Rungano Nyoni - On Becoming A Guinea Fowl

Rich Peppiatt - Kneecap

Sandhya Suri – Santosh

Best lead performance

Radhika Apte - Sister Midnight

Susan Chardy - On Becoming A Guinea Fowl

Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths

Elliot Page - Close To You

Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun

Alicia Vikander - The Assessment

Best supporting performance

Michele Austin - Hard Truths

Elizabeth Chisela - On Becoming A Guinea Fowl

Barry Keoghan - Bird

Jack O’Connell - Back To Black

Franz Rogowski - Bird

Hayley Squires – Hoard

Best joint lead performance

Joseph Quinn, Saura Lightfoot Leon - Hoard

Katy O’Brian, Kristen Stewart - Love Lies Bleeding

Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, JJ Ó Dochartaigh - Kneecap

Jason Patel, Ben Hardy – Unicorns

Best debut director

Christopher Andrews - Bring Them Down

Luna Carmoon - Hoard

James Krishna Floyd - Unicorns [Also directed by Sally El Hosaini]

Karan Kandhari - Sister Midnight

Rich Peppiatt – Kneecap

Breakthrough producer

Hollie Bryan, Lucy Meer - The Ceremony

Balthazar De Ganay, James Bowsher - Santosh [also produced by Mike Goodridge, Alan McAlex]

Jacob Swan Hyam - Bring Them Down [also produced by also produced by Julianne Ford, Ivana MacKinnon, Jean-Yves Roubin, Ruth Treacey, Cassandre Warnauts]

Ben Toye - Treading Water

Rebecca Wolff - Grand Theft Hamlet [also produced by Julia Ton]

Breakthrough performance

Nykiya Adams - Bird

Susan Chardy - On Becoming A Guinea Fowl

Saura Lightfoot-Leon - Hoard

Ruaridh Mollica - Sebastian

Jason Patel – Unicorns

Best debut screenwriter

James Krishna Floyd - Unicorns

Karan Kandhari - Sister Midnight

Rich Peppiatt - Kneecap

Sandhya Suri - Santosh

Mrs & Mr Thomas - The Assessment [also written by John Donnelly]

Best debut director – Feature Documentary

Pinny Grylls, Sam Crane - Grand Theft Hamlet

Manon Ouimet, Jacob Perlmutter - Two Strangers Trying Not To Kill Each Other

Rachel Ramsay - Copa 71 [also directed by James Erskine]

Clair Titley - The Contestant

Raindance maverick award

The Ceremony - Jack King, Hollie Bryan, Lucy Meer

Grand Theft Hamlet - Pinny Grylls, Sam Crane, Julia Ton, Rebecca Wolff

Restless - Jed Hart, Benedict Turnbull

Satu – The Year Of The Rabbit - Joshua Trigg

Witches - Elizabeth Sankey, Jeremy Warmsley, Chiara Ventura, Manon Ardisson

Best feature documentary

The Contestant - Clair Titley, Megumi Inman, Andee Ryder, Amit Dey, Ian Bonhôte

Grand Theft Hamlet - Pinny Grylls, Sam Crane, Julia Ton, Rebecca Wolff

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story - Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Lizzie Gillett, Robert Ford

Two Strangers Trying Not To Kill Each Other - Jacob Perlmutter, Manon Ouimet, Signe Byrge Sorensen

Witches - Elizabeth Sankey, Jeremy Warmsley, Chiara Ventura, Manon Ardisson

Best British short film

Delivery - Ben Lankester, Bophanie Lun, Joe Binks

Housewarming - Liam White, Guy Lindley

Meat Puppet - Eros V, Masha Thorpe, Leah Draws

A Move - Elahe Esmaili, Hossein Behboudi Rad

Wander To Wonder - Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright, Daan Bakker, Maarten Swart

Best casting

Heather Basten - Hoard

Isabella Odoffin - On Becoming A Guinea Fowl

Lucy Pardee - Bird

Carla Stronge - Kneecap

Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu - Love Lies Bleeding

Best cinematography

Pawel Edelman - Lee

Ben Fordesman - Love Lies Bleeding

Rob Hardy - Civil War

Yunus Roy Imer - The Outrun

Ryan Kernaghan – Kneecap

Best costume design

Zjena Glamocanin - Kneecap

Meghan Kasperlik - Civil War

Olga Mill - Love Lies Bleeding

Nirage Mirage - Unicorns

Michael O’Connor – Firebrand

Best editing

Stephen Bechinger - The Outrun

Joe Bini - Bird

Margarida Cartaxo, Stuart Davidson - Made In England: The Films Of Powell And Pressburger

Jake Roberts - Civil War

Julian Ulrichs, Chris Gill – Kneecap

Best effects

James Allen - Love Lies Bleeding

Glen Mcguigan, Ingo Putze - Lee

David Simpson - Civil War

Best music supervision

Iain Cooke, Giles Martin - Back To Black

Kle Savidge - Sister Midnight

Gary Welch, Jeanette Rehnstrom – Kneecap

Best make-up & hair design

Megan Daum, Frieda Valenzuela - Love Lies Bleeding

Peta Dunstall - Back To Black

Kat Morgan - The Outrun

Lisa Mustafa - Unicorns

Jenny Shircore – Firebrand

Best original music

Michael ‘Mikey J’ Asante - Kneecap

Burial - Bird

Stuart Earl - Unicorns

John Gurtler, Jan Miserre - The Outrun

Clint Mansell - Love Lies Bleeding

Best production design

Bobbie Cousins - Hoard

Jan Houllevigue - The Assessment

Katie Hickman - Love Lies Bleeding

Caty Maxey - Civil War

Nicola Moroney – Kneecap

Best sound

Louise Burton, Brendan Rehill, Aza Hand, Simon Kerr - Kneecap

Paul Davies, Andrew Stirk, Linda Forsén, Rose Bladh, Tim Burns - Love Lies Bleeding

Glen Freemantle - Civil War

Dominik Leube, Oscar Stiebitz, Jonathan Schorr, Gregor Bonse - The Outrun

Mike Prestwood Smith, Csaba Major, Jimmy Boyle - Lee