Rich Peppiatt’s Kneecap, Rose Glass’ Love Lies Bleeding and Nora Fingscheidt’s The Outrun headed the nominations for the 2024 British Independent Film Awards (Bifas).
Comedy Kneecap about the eponymous west Belfast hip-hop trio scored the most nominations with 14, including director, screenplay and best British independent film for Peppiatt - the latter alongside producers Trevor Birney and Jack Tarling - and joint lead performance for its stars Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin and JJ Ó Dochartaigh.
Glass – a Bifa best debut director winner in 2020 for Saint Maud – has scored 12 nominations with her US-set second feature Love Lies Bleeding, a neo-noir starring Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian. The actors are nominated for joint lead performance, with further nods in British independent film, director, and screenplay.
The Outrun, adapted from Amy Liptrot’s memoir about coming to terms with her troubled past on the Scottish island where she grew up, took nine nominations. It was selected in British independent film, for Fingscheidt, Liptrot and producers Sarah Brocklehurst, Dominic Norris, Jack Lowden and Saoirse Ronan; plus lead performance for Ronan, director for Fingscheidt and screenplay for Fingscheidt and Liptrot.
Three films secured seven nominations: Bird, including supporting performance for Barry Keoghan; On Becoming A Guinea Fowl; and Unicorns.
Hoard received six nominations including debut director for Luna Carmoon; while Alex Garland’s Civil War also took six, all in craft categories including editing.
Among documentaries, Pinny Grylls and Sam Crane’s Grand Theft Hamlet scored four nominations: feature documentary, the Raindance Maverick award, debut director – feature documentary and breakthrough producer for Rebecca Wolff.
While last year’s nominations leant on three London-set films (Rye Lane, Scrapper and All Of Us Strangers), the 2024 set has a decidedly international feel. All five British Independent Film nominees are predominantly set outside of not just London but England, with four of the five taking place outside of the UK.
Five of the six lead performance nominees were born outside of the UK, including Close To You star Elliot Page and The Assessment’s Alicia Vikander, indicating the lure of UK independent film to international talent.
The dedicated international category consists of four Cannes premieres: Palme d’Or winner Anora, All We Imagine As Light, The Seed Of The Sacred Fig and 2023’s La Chimera; plus Palestinian-Israeli collective documentary No Other Land, a Berlinale premiere.
The nominations were unveiled this morning (Tuesday, November 5) at One Hundred Shoreditch by Mia McKenna-Bruce and Vivian Oparah. McKenna-Bruce won the lead performance award last year for How To Have Sex, while Oparah won the breakthrough performance award and was nominated for joint lead performance alongside David Jonsson for Rye Lane.
The winners will be revealed at the Bifa ceremony at the Roundhouse on Sunday, December 8.
Bifa 2024 nominations
Best British independent film
Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney, Jack Tarling
Love Lies Bleeding - Rose Glass, Weronika Tofilska, Andrea Cornwell, Oliver Kassman
On Becoming A Guinea Fowl - Rungano Nyoni, Tim Cole, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe
The Outrun - Nora Fingscheidt, Amy Liptrot, Sarah Brocklehurst, Dominic Norris, Jack Lowden, Saoirse Ronan
Santosh - Sandhya Suri, Mike Goodridge, James Bowsher, Balthazar de Ganay, Alan McAlex
Best international independent film
All We Imagine As Light - Payal Kapadia, Thomas Hakim, Julien Graff
Anora - Sean Baker, Alex Coco, Samantha Quan
La Chimera - Alice Rohrwacher, Carlo Cresto-Dina, Paolo Del Brocco
No Other Land - Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Fabrien Greenberg, Bård Kjøge Rønning
The Seed Of The Sacred Fig - Mohammad Rasoulof, Rozita Hendijanian, Amin Sadraei, Jean-Christophe Simon, Mani Tilgner
Best director
Andrea Arnold - Bird
Nora Fingscheidt - The Outrun
Rose Glass - Love Lies Bleeding
Rungano Nyoni - On Becoming A Guinea Fowl
Rich Peppiatt – Kneecap
Best screenplay
Nora Fingscheidt, Amy Liptrot - The Outrun
Rose Glass, Weronika Tofilska - Love Lies Bleeding
Rungano Nyoni - On Becoming A Guinea Fowl
Rich Peppiatt - Kneecap
Sandhya Suri – Santosh
Best lead performance
Radhika Apte - Sister Midnight
Susan Chardy - On Becoming A Guinea Fowl
Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths
Elliot Page - Close To You
Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun
Alicia Vikander - The Assessment
Best supporting performance
Michele Austin - Hard Truths
Elizabeth Chisela - On Becoming A Guinea Fowl
Barry Keoghan - Bird
Jack O’Connell - Back To Black
Franz Rogowski - Bird
Hayley Squires – Hoard
Best joint lead performance
Joseph Quinn, Saura Lightfoot Leon - Hoard
Katy O’Brian, Kristen Stewart - Love Lies Bleeding
Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, JJ Ó Dochartaigh - Kneecap
Jason Patel, Ben Hardy – Unicorns
Best debut director
Christopher Andrews - Bring Them Down
Luna Carmoon - Hoard
James Krishna Floyd - Unicorns [Also directed by Sally El Hosaini]
Karan Kandhari - Sister Midnight
Rich Peppiatt – Kneecap
Breakthrough producer
Hollie Bryan, Lucy Meer - The Ceremony
Balthazar De Ganay, James Bowsher - Santosh [also produced by Mike Goodridge, Alan McAlex]
Jacob Swan Hyam - Bring Them Down [also produced by also produced by Julianne Ford, Ivana MacKinnon, Jean-Yves Roubin, Ruth Treacey, Cassandre Warnauts]
Ben Toye - Treading Water
Rebecca Wolff - Grand Theft Hamlet [also produced by Julia Ton]
Breakthrough performance
Nykiya Adams - Bird
Susan Chardy - On Becoming A Guinea Fowl
Saura Lightfoot-Leon - Hoard
Ruaridh Mollica - Sebastian
Jason Patel – Unicorns
Best debut screenwriter
James Krishna Floyd - Unicorns
Karan Kandhari - Sister Midnight
Rich Peppiatt - Kneecap
Sandhya Suri - Santosh
Mrs & Mr Thomas - The Assessment [also written by John Donnelly]
Best debut director – Feature Documentary
Pinny Grylls, Sam Crane - Grand Theft Hamlet
Manon Ouimet, Jacob Perlmutter - Two Strangers Trying Not To Kill Each Other
Rachel Ramsay - Copa 71 [also directed by James Erskine]
Clair Titley - The Contestant
Raindance maverick award
The Ceremony - Jack King, Hollie Bryan, Lucy Meer
Grand Theft Hamlet - Pinny Grylls, Sam Crane, Julia Ton, Rebecca Wolff
Restless - Jed Hart, Benedict Turnbull
Satu – The Year Of The Rabbit - Joshua Trigg
Witches - Elizabeth Sankey, Jeremy Warmsley, Chiara Ventura, Manon Ardisson
Best feature documentary
The Contestant - Clair Titley, Megumi Inman, Andee Ryder, Amit Dey, Ian Bonhôte
Grand Theft Hamlet - Pinny Grylls, Sam Crane, Julia Ton, Rebecca Wolff
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story - Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Lizzie Gillett, Robert Ford
Two Strangers Trying Not To Kill Each Other - Jacob Perlmutter, Manon Ouimet, Signe Byrge Sorensen
Witches - Elizabeth Sankey, Jeremy Warmsley, Chiara Ventura, Manon Ardisson
Best British short film
Delivery - Ben Lankester, Bophanie Lun, Joe Binks
Housewarming - Liam White, Guy Lindley
Meat Puppet - Eros V, Masha Thorpe, Leah Draws
A Move - Elahe Esmaili, Hossein Behboudi Rad
Wander To Wonder - Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright, Daan Bakker, Maarten Swart
Best casting
Heather Basten - Hoard
Isabella Odoffin - On Becoming A Guinea Fowl
Lucy Pardee - Bird
Carla Stronge - Kneecap
Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu - Love Lies Bleeding
Best cinematography
Pawel Edelman - Lee
Ben Fordesman - Love Lies Bleeding
Rob Hardy - Civil War
Yunus Roy Imer - The Outrun
Ryan Kernaghan – Kneecap
Best costume design
Zjena Glamocanin - Kneecap
Meghan Kasperlik - Civil War
Olga Mill - Love Lies Bleeding
Nirage Mirage - Unicorns
Michael O’Connor – Firebrand
Best editing
Stephen Bechinger - The Outrun
Joe Bini - Bird
Margarida Cartaxo, Stuart Davidson - Made In England: The Films Of Powell And Pressburger
Jake Roberts - Civil War
Julian Ulrichs, Chris Gill – Kneecap
Best effects
James Allen - Love Lies Bleeding
Glen Mcguigan, Ingo Putze - Lee
David Simpson - Civil War
Best music supervision
Iain Cooke, Giles Martin - Back To Black
Kle Savidge - Sister Midnight
Gary Welch, Jeanette Rehnstrom – Kneecap
Best make-up & hair design
Megan Daum, Frieda Valenzuela - Love Lies Bleeding
Peta Dunstall - Back To Black
Kat Morgan - The Outrun
Lisa Mustafa - Unicorns
Jenny Shircore – Firebrand
Best original music
Michael ‘Mikey J’ Asante - Kneecap
Burial - Bird
Stuart Earl - Unicorns
John Gurtler, Jan Miserre - The Outrun
Clint Mansell - Love Lies Bleeding
Best production design
Bobbie Cousins - Hoard
Jan Houllevigue - The Assessment
Katie Hickman - Love Lies Bleeding
Caty Maxey - Civil War
Nicola Moroney – Kneecap
Best sound
Louise Burton, Brendan Rehill, Aza Hand, Simon Kerr - Kneecap
Paul Davies, Andrew Stirk, Linda Forsén, Rose Bladh, Tim Burns - Love Lies Bleeding
Glen Freemantle - Civil War
Dominik Leube, Oscar Stiebitz, Jonathan Schorr, Gregor Bonse - The Outrun
Mike Prestwood Smith, Csaba Major, Jimmy Boyle - Lee
