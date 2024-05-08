The British Independent Film Awards has selected 17 producers to participate in its Springboard programme assisting filmmakers beyond their first feature.

They include Savannah James-Bayly, producer of Amrou Al-Kadhi’s Layla through her company Fox Cub Films. James-Bayly also runs Teen Club with Loran Dunn and Sorcha Bacon, with the company focusing on commercial, positive, queer content for young audiences.

Nisha Mullea, executive producer at Caviar London, is also selected, having recently produced Sasha Nathwani’s Last Swim, winner of the Crystal Bear for best feature film in the Generation 14plus section at the Berlinale.

The programme runs from May 2024 until January 2025, and consists of training sessions, panels, networking and one-to-one mentoring.

Further participants include Juliette Larthe, producer of Naqqash Khalid’s 2023 feature In Camera; and Georgia Goggin, producer of Dionne Edwards’ Pretty Red Dress, for which Goggin was nominated for breakthrough producer at the 2023 Bifas.

Also selected is Lorine Plagnol, producer of Kim Longinotto and Franky Murray Brown’s Dalton’s Dream and of Daisy-May Hudson’s upcoming BBC Film-backed debut Lollipop.

The Springboard programme was developed to support filmmakers longlisted in the Bifa emerging talent categories and was widened in 2021 to non-longlisted filmmakers.

”We received five applications for every place on this year’s Springboard programme,” said a statement from Bifa. ”Which is a cause for great hope and optimism - how amazing to have so many talented and promising producers working in the UK. But it also shows just how much those producers need the support of programmes like this.

”We would love to be able to offer parallel tracks for writers and directors but unless we are able to find funding, that won’t happen this year.” Bifa revealed its ongoing funding challenges to Screen earlier this year when launching the Springboard programme.

The 2024 Bifas will take place on December 8, returning to the Roundhouse venue in Camden for the first time since 2007.

Bifa Springboard 2024 participants

Blaise Singh

Georgia Goggin

Jessica Levick

Jon Tarcy

Juliet Dowling

Juliette Larthe

Liam Coutts

Lorine Plagnol

Margaret McGoldrick

Margot Douglas

Martin Wallace

Nisha Mullea

Olga Kavtreva

Paula Comley

Reine Issa

Savannah James-Bayly

Victoria Bavister