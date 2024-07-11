Memento International has sold Guillaume Nicloux’s romantic biopic The Divine Sarah Bernhardt to more than 20 territories across the globe.

The film about the life of the legendary French stage actress starring Sandrine Kiberlain in the titular role will be released by Wanted in Italy, Vercine in Spain, September Film Distribution in Benelux, Agora Films in Switzerland, Nos Lusomundo in Portugal, Rosebud.21 in Greece, Cirko in Hungary, Beta in Bulgaria, MCF Megacom in Ex-Yugoslavia and HBO for Eastern Europe.

Further global sales include Eden Cinema in Israel, Imovision in Brazil, Sycomad in South Korea and O’Brien International for airlines. Negotiations continue in Poland, Taiwan and more territories.

The film zooms in on the life of Bernhardt, born in 1844, considered to be the world’s first celebrity and nicknamed “La Divine”, who shattered societal norms with her audacious personality and acting performances. The starry local cast also includes The Count Of Monte-Cristo’s Laurent Laffite and Call Me By Your Name’s Amira Casar.

The Divine Sarah Bernhardt is produced by veteran Paris-based production house Les Films du Kiosque and co-produced by Bac Films. Co-producers include TF1 Films Production and Belgium’s Umedia.

Currently wrapping post-production, the film will world premiere at France’s Angouleme Film Festival in August before a French release via Bac’s distribution arm.

It is Nicloux’s latest feature after two back-to-back 2023 releases, Lockdown Tower and The Baby which grossed more than $3.5m in France. Memento International’s slate also includes Jonas Truebas’ Cannes Directors’ Fortnight-winning The Other Way Around, Directors’ Fortnight paranoia thriller Gaze, and Norwegian Cinderella-inspired genre title The Ugly Stepsister.