Four Black and Global Majority producers from the UK are participating in the European Film Market’s Equity & Inclusion Pathway as well as the market’s general activities in an initaitive supported by the British Film Insitute (BFI).

Carol Harding, Luke Oliveira-Davies, Lorine Plagnol and Tolu Stedford are all looking for partners for their projects.

Harding is a Bafta TV-nominated producer of Vicarious Productions seeking financing for her second feature project Final Breath which is in advanced development with GFM Films. She produced her first feature, 2018’s Piotr Szkopiak’s The Last Witness starring Alex Pettyfer, Talulah Riley and Michael Gambon, with GFM Films for eOne, Signature Entertainment and Kino Swiat.

Oliveira-Davies was Bafta TV longlisted for his debut documentary Stranger In My Family while he was an assistant producer on the 2022 documentary Savage Waters which played at several festivals. His production company Polari focuses on championing queer and marginalised voices through film, TV and more.

Plagnol’s credits include short film Area Boy which premiered at Venice Horizons and received an honourable mention at London Film Festival as well as the TV mini-series Life In Love and Sheffield DocFest title Dalton’s Dream. Her company Sungazer aims to spotlight historically underrepresented groups.

Stedford recently completed her debut documentary, the short film The Medallion, and was selected as a participant in Film London’s Breaking Glass Ceiling 2023 cohort. She co-founded her outfit Story Compound which has several projects in commissioned development.

The four producers were selected from an open application process and will be supported by producer Pamela Drameh. This is the second year BFI has supported the initiative.