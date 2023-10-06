Amazon Studios’ series Blade Runner 2099 is understood to be no longer shooting in Belfast, Northern Ireland, as first reported by BBC News.

The series – executive produced by Ridley Scott, who directed the original 1982 Blade Runner film – had been in prep at Belfast Harbour Studios when the shoot was postponed in May owing to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike commencing.

“Northern Ireland Screen is extremely disappointed that Blade Runner 2099 will no longer be produced in Northern Ireland,” said Richard Williams, chief executive of NI Screen. ”We are conscious that these difficult decisions do happen in the screen industry, particularly with the most expensive projects which carry the greatest expectations.

”This obviously leaves a gap in Northern Ireland’s production schedule and Northern Ireland Screen will do everything it can to plug that gap as quickly as possible, mindful that many freelance crew and supply chain companies were relying on this project for work.”

NI Screen had awarded Blade Runner 2099 funding of £4.1m through its screen fund awards programme in 2022-23. To-date, £1.5m has been spent on preparations to bring the production to Belfast. NI Screen has confirmed to Screen that it is in the process of getting back the £1.5m from series producer Alcon Entertainment.

The 10-part series is a continuation from Denis Villeneuve’s feature Blade Runner 2049. It is produced by Alcon in association with Scott Free Productions and Amazon Studios. Silka Luisa, whose credits include Shining Girls, wrote the script and is the showrunner on the series, with an executive producer credit.

It is unclear why the change has happened. Screen has contacted Amazon Studios and Alcon Entertainment for comment.