Bleecker Street has acquired US rights to the Sundance drama Rebuilding starring Josh O’Connor, with mk2 Films boarding international sales heading into Cannes.

Max Walker-Silverman’s film follows Dusty, a cowboy who loses his ranch in a wildfire and reconnects with his estranged daughter and ex-wife as he reconstructs his life alongside fellow survivors in an emergency camp.

Lily Latorre, Meghann Fahy, Kali Reis, and Amy Madigan round out the cast. Jesse Hope, Dan Janvey and Paul Mezey served as producers, and O’Connor is among the executive producers.

Bleecker Street’s Miranda King negotiated the deal with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.

Rebuilding debuted in the Premieres Section at Sundance and will open San Francisco International Film Festival on Thursday (April 17). Bleecker will release theatrically nationwide later this year in the company’s second collaboration with Walker-Silverman after his 2022 directorial debut A Love Song.

Bleecker opens Andrew Ahn’s romantic comedy and Sundance acquisition The Wedding Banquet this week. The Riz Ahmed TIFF thriller Relay arrives in the summer, when the company will re-release a restored version of This Is Spinal Tap ahead of the September 12 launch of the sequel Spinal Tap II: The End.