Bleiberg Entertainment has acquired international sales on identity theft thriller Persona and begun talks here at AFM.

Written and directed by Wade Jackson, the feature follows a young man who is lured into adopting multiple false identities by a mysterious woman.

Drawn into her web of lies and crime, he must unravel the truth behind a murderous plot and avoid becoming a victim himself.

Laird Akeo (Paradise City), Dafne Rotolo (The Tomorrow Job), and Christoph Pieczynski (Krew Boga) star in Persona, which is produced by Jason de Vyea for Run Creative, Alexandra Caldwell, Wade F. Jackson for Manor House, and Leo Prashant Shelley. The project is in post.

“We’re very happy to be a part of this exciting film which is brimming with smart direction, exceptional performances and a gripping, unwinding plot that keeps you guessing until the end,” said Ariel Bleiberg, head of acquisitions and development at Bleiberg.

Bleiberg’s recent projects include Rob Lorenz’s action thriller In The Land Of Saints And Sinners starring Liam Neeson, and Jesse Johnson’s historical war epic Boudica with Olga Kurylenko (Quantum Of Solace).