UK sales and distribution outfit Blue Finch Films has scored a slew of deals on Paris Zarcilla’s Raging Grace, including Modern Films for the UK and Ireland, where it will be released theatrically on December 29.

Blue Finch has also closed deals in the Middle East (Falcon Films), South Korea (Inolmedia), Taiwan (Light Year Images), Spain (Flamingo Films), Portugal (Vendetta Filmes), France (VOD Factory), and Philippines (Viva Communications). As previously announced, Brainstorm has acquired the title for North America.

The horror world premiered at SXSW, where it was the narrative competition winner. It has also played at Edinburgh, and is screening at Busan and Sitges this month.

It follows an undocumented Filipino immigrant who is struggling to do the best she can for her daughter. She secures the perfect job, taking care of an extremely wealthy but terminal old man – however, something nightmarish is festering beneath the surface.

Raging Grace is the debut feature from UK-born Filipino writer-director Zarcilla. It is produced by UK-Vietnamese Chi Thai, Screen Star of Tomorrow 2021, who produces through her UK outfit Last Conker.

Cast includes Maxine Eigenmann, Leanne Best, David Hayman and newcomer Jaeden Boadilla.