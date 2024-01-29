Blue Fox Entertainment has acquired worldwide rights and will launch sales at EFM next month on the romance Take My Hand starring Radha Mitchell and Adam Demos.

John Raftopoulos directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Dave Peterson about a widow who loses her job in London and returns to her native Australia where she reconnects with her childhood sweetheart.

Blue Fox’s US distribution division has earmarked a release later this year on Take My Hand, which was produced by Blake Northfield of Bronte Pictures. The cast includes Bart Edwards.

Blue Fox Entertainment’s James Huntsman said of the true-life romance: “Radha, Adam and Bart together with the rest of the cast deliver a story that will connect with audiences around the world.”

Northfield added that Take My Hand was “a powerful film full of hope and aspirations, perseverance and staying positive against all odds”.

Blue Fox Entertainment’s recent international sales titles include Aristotle And Dante Discover The Secrets Of The Universe; Space Oddity directed by Kyra Sedgwick; SXSW hit Fitting In with Maddie Ziegler and Emily Hampshire; Uproar starring Julian Dennison, Minnie Driver, and Rhys Darby; family comedy Popular Theory with Cheryl Hines; and Sahar Mosayebi’s Orca.