Worldwide box office February 16-18
|Rank
|Film (distributor)
|3-day (world)
|Cume (world)
|3-day (int’l)
|Cume (int’l)
|Territories
|1.
|Yolo (various)
|$84.4m
|$402.4m
|$84.4m
|$402.4m
|1
|2.
|Pegasus 2 (various)
|$79.2m
|$358.1m
|$78.86m
|$357m
|3
|3.
|Article 20 (various)
|$68.4m
|$206m
|$68.4m
|$206m
|1
|4.
|Bob Marley: One Love (Paramount)
|$56.7m
|$74.6m
|$29m
|$29m
|48
|5.
|Boonie Bears: Time Twist (various)
|$50.5m
|$207.7m
|$50.5m
|$207.7m
|1
|6.
| Madame Web (Sony)
|$40.9m
|$49.1m
|$25,7m
|$25.7m
|62
|7.
| Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump (various)
|$15,2m
|$15.2m
|$15.2m
|$15.2m
|1
|8.
| Wonka (Warner Bros)
|$11.2m
|$254.8m
|$7m
|$395.1m
|75
|9.
|Migration (Universal)
|$10.7m
|$254.8m
|$7m
|$140m
|6
|10.
|Anyone But You (Sony)
|$10.2m
|$188.9m
|$7.8m
|$104.2m
|44
Paramount celebrates ‘Bob Marley’ hit
Paramount has brought some cheer to a becalmed February box office with the opening salvo of music biopic Bob Marley: One Love. The film opened on Valentine’s Day (February 14) in most markets, and delivered a five-day estimated $45.6m in North America, plus $29.0m in 47 international markets. The numbers combine to deliver a $74.6m debut.
Bob Marley: One Love was the top film in North America, and also for international if China is excluded from consideration. (However, Chinese titles – released a week ago for the New Year holiday – continue to dominate globally, see below.)
UK/Ireland led the international pack for Bob Marley with an estimated $9.3m, ahead of France ($5.5m), Australia ($2.0m) and then Germany and Brazil (both $1.8m).
The film topped the box office in 13 international markets – including Marley’s home nation Jamaica, where the $280,000 debut set a record for the biggest opening of all time, and represented a 90% market share.
In UK/Ireland and several other markets, Bob Marley: One Love delivered the second-biggest opening for a music biopic, behind only Bohemian Rhapsody.
The $74.6m worldwide opening compares with a $50.5m debut for Elvis in June 2022. Elvis opened in North America and 51 international markets for the first weekend of play – a similar size of footprint to Bob Marley, but with just three days of takings in many key territories.
Elvis went on to achieve a lifetime total of $288.7m for Warner Bros, and Paramount will wish to match that number. Top music biopic of all time remains Bohemian Rhapsody, with $910.8m worldwide.
In Bob Marley: One Love, Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard) directs Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night In Miami) in a story that focuses on the last five years of the singer’s life, including a spell living in London.
Also for Paramount, Mean Girls pushed past $100m at the weekend, adding an estimated $2.2m to take the worldwide total to $101.7m.
‘Madame Web’ spins $49m debut
Madame Web, the latest spinoff of Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man, has begun with a disappointing estimated $49.1m, achieved over five days beginning February 14. That number breaks down into $23.4m in North America, and $25.7m for 61 international markets.
UK/Ireland led international territories with an estimated five-day $2.9m, ahead of France ($1.6m) and then Australia, Germany and Brazil (all $1.5m).
Madame Web is the fourth film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, following Venom, sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius.
Hitherto, Morbius proved the weakest of the Spider-Man Universe franchise, opening in April 2022 with $84.0m worldwide, and reaching a disappointing lifetime total of $167.5m. Madame Web now has its work cut out to match that total.
Also for Sony, Anyone But You added another $10.2m globally (barely down on $12.4m the previous weekend), taking the total to $188.9m. Anyone But You might already be considered the highest-grossing US romantic comedy of the pandemic era, beating Universal’s Ticket To Paradise ($168.8m). The more action-flavoured The Lost City, starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, remains ahead of Anyone But You – but only just, given a lifetime worldwide total of $192.9m. Anyone But You will overtake it this week.
China continues to dominate worldwide box office
While Bob Marley: One Love and to a lesser extent Madame Web helped revitalise North America and many international markets, both films were beaten at the worldwide box office by a trio of Chinese films, continuing to perform strongly over the extended New Year holiday/ Spring Festival.
Jia Ling drama YOLO, aka You Only Live Once, stays at the top spot with $84.4m in its second weekend of play, taking the total after nine days to $402.4m. Motor-racing comedy sequel Pegasus 2 holds on to second place with $79.2m, and a nine-day $358.1m.
Zhang Yimou’s legal drama Article 20 moves up to third place with $68.4m for the second weekend, taking the total to $206.0m.
And family animated sequel Boonie Bears: Time Twist adds $50.5m in its second session, bringing its total to $207.7m.
These four films alone have grossed a combined $1.17bn since the holiday began on February 10. Over the official eight-day holiday period (Saturday February 10-17), the full market delivered $1.11bn, according to local reports – an 18% rise on 2023, and a record for the holiday.
