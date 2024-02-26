|Rank
|Film (distributor)
|Three-day gross (Feb 23-25)
|Total gross to date
|Week
|1.
|Bob Marley: One Love (Paramount)
|£2.4m
|£11.3m
|2
|2.
|Wicked Little Letters (Studiocanal)
|£1.5m
|£1.6m
|1
|3.
|Migration (Universal)
|£1.5m
|£16.4m
|4
|4.
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To The Hashira Training (Sony)
|£641,878
|£641,878
|1
|5.
|Madame Web (Sony)
|£601,910
|£3.4m
|2
GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.27
Paramount’s Bob Marley: One Love rolled steady at the UK-Ireland box office this weekend, holding off competition from Studiocanal’s Wicked Little Letters to maintain top spot.
One Love recorded a £2.4m session – a 42.9% drop - pushing it to a decent £11.3m total.
Thea Sharrock’s UK-French comedy Wicked Little Letters opened to just over £1.5m from 685 sites, at a £2,242 location average. Including previews, the film has £1.6m.
Universal animation Migration coasted to a fourth weekend in the top five. The duck drama added just shy of £1.5m – a 46% drop – and is up to £16.4m total in a decent performance for the Illumination family title.
Sony’s release of anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To The Hashira Training opened to £641,878 from 401 sites, at a £1,601 site average. It falls in the middle of the openings for 2021’s Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, with £693,288; and last year’s To The Swordsmith Village with £567,638.
Demon Slayer defeated Sony stablemate Madame Web, which dropped 53.7% on its second weekend with £601,910. The superheroine film has a flat £3.4m from two sessions.
Having rebounded significantly last time out, takings for the top five dropped 28.1% to £6.7m. Figures are also down 15.5% on the same weekend of last year; cinemas will be pinning hopes on Warner Bros blockbuster Dune: Part Two from next weekend, with many venues reporting strong presales.
More to follow
