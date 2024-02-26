Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (Feb 23-25) Total gross to date Week 1. Bob Marley: One Love (Paramount) £2.4m £11.3m 2 2. Wicked Little Letters (Studiocanal) £1.5m £1.6m 1 3. Migration (Universal) £1.5m £16.4m 4 4. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To The Hashira Training (Sony) £641,878 £641,878 1 5. Madame Web (Sony) £601,910 £3.4m 2

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.27

Paramount’s Bob Marley: One Love rolled steady at the UK-Ireland box office this weekend, holding off competition from Studiocanal’s Wicked Little Letters to maintain top spot.

One Love recorded a £2.4m session – a 42.9% drop - pushing it to a decent £11.3m total.

Thea Sharrock’s UK-French comedy Wicked Little Letters opened to just over £1.5m from 685 sites, at a £2,242 location average. Including previews, the film has £1.6m.

Universal animation Migration coasted to a fourth weekend in the top five. The duck drama added just shy of £1.5m – a 46% drop – and is up to £16.4m total in a decent performance for the Illumination family title.

Sony’s release of anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To The Hashira Training opened to £641,878 from 401 sites, at a £1,601 site average. It falls in the middle of the openings for 2021’s Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, with £693,288; and last year’s To The Swordsmith Village with £567,638.

Demon Slayer defeated Sony stablemate Madame Web, which dropped 53.7% on its second weekend with £601,910. The superheroine film has a flat £3.4m from two sessions.

Having rebounded significantly last time out, takings for the top five dropped 28.1% to £6.7m. Figures are also down 15.5% on the same weekend of last year; cinemas will be pinning hopes on Warner Bros blockbuster Dune: Part Two from next weekend, with many venues reporting strong presales.

More to follow