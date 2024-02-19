Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (Feb 9-11) Total gross to date Week 1. Bob Marley: One Love (Paramount) £4.2m £6.9m 1 2. Migration (Universal) £2.8m £13.6m 3 3. Madame Web (Sony) £1.3m £2.3m 1 4. Argylle (Universal) £544,846 £5m 3 5. Wonka (Warner Bros) £424,825 £62.2m 11

Paramount’s Bob Marley: One Love topped the UK and Ireland box office this weekend on £4.2m, while Sony’s Madame Web opened with a very soft £1.3m.

Reinaldo Marcus Green’s biopic played in 687 locations and racked up £6.9m including previews. The film opened above Elvis which scored £4m in its opening weekend back in June 2022, but behind Rocketman (2019, £5.3m) and Bohemian Rhapsody (2018, £6.4m). Green’s previous feature King Richard debuted on £540,878 back in 2021.

In second place was Universal animation Migration, up 11% on its third weekend with £2.8m. Taking full advantage of the half-term break, the film flew past the £10m mark and is now at £13.6m.

Sony’s Madame Web landed third with £1.3m from 575 venues making for a £2,272 location average. It was just ahead of last year’s Blue Beetle which debuted on £1.2m for Warner Bros, though that film had the Hollywood strikes working against it.

With previews, the film has a total of £2.3m, behind Sony’s last live-action superhero title Morbius, which opened on £2.5m in 2022, and that of fellow female-led comic book title The Marvels which debuted with £3.5m back in November.

Universal action comedy Argylle passed £5m after taking £544,846 this weekend.

Warner Bros’ Wonka re-entered the top five, adding a further £424,825 on its 11th session for a £62.2m cume.

Bafta winners score

Close behind was Lionsgate’s The Iron Claw which dropped 38% on its second weekend to take £417,128. The wrestling drama now weighs in at £1.6m.

Paramount musical Mean Girls dropped just 21% on its fifth weekend to add £383,000 for a £8.5m total.

Sony romantic comedy Anyone But You passed the £10m mark (£10.8m) after adding £320,966 in its eighth session.

All Of Us Strangers continues a strong box office run in its fourth session with a further £309,000 for Searchlight/Disney. The Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal starrer is up to £4.5m.

Fresh off its three Bafta wins last night (February 18), The Zone Of Interest took £287,770 for A24 on its third weekend, for a £1.8m total.

Five-time Bafta winner Poor Things added another £174,000 for Searchlight/Disney, dropping just 35% in its sixth weekend. Its total now stands at £6.8m.

Adapted screenplay winner American Fiction passed £1m in its third weekend for Curzon. Cord Jefferson’s comedy-drama added £155,309 and now stands at £1.1m.

Universal’s The Holdovers, another Bafta winner, took in £131,132 and totals £3.4m after five weeks of play.

Cinema Live’s My Favourite Things - The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary made £123,105 on Sunday (February 18) and totals £203,768 including Valentine’s Day screenings.

French romance The Taste Of Things debuted with £123,570 from 89 cinemas for Picturehouse. Including previews, Tran Anh Hung’s culinary romance has £235,241.

Jason Statham action The Beekeeper added £77,450 for Sky Cinema, released via Studiocanal, and now stands at £3.7m after five weeks of play.

Warner Bros’ One Life could hit the £10m mark in its run with current takings at £9.7m after a £71,973 weekend.

Universal’s re-release of 2012’s Les Misérables drew in £64,770, £169,006 including previews.

Studiocanal horror Baghead is creeping up to £1m after adding £36,625 for £926,715 total.

Bafta animation winner The Boy And The Heron is just shy of £5m thanks to the £36,342 accrued during its eighth weekend.

BFI Distribution’s documentary Getting It Back: The Story Of Cymande opened with £19,564 this weekend, £23,027 including previews and its London Film Festival run.