|Rank
|Film (distributor)
|Three-day gross (Feb 9-11)
|Total gross to date
|Week
|1.
|Bob Marley: One Love (Paramount)
|£4.2m
|£6.9m
|1
|2.
|Migration (Universal)
|£2.8m
|£13.6m
|3
|3.
|Madame Web (Sony)
|£1.3m
|£2.3m
|1
|4.
|Argylle (Universal)
|£544,846
|£5m
|3
|5.
|Wonka (Warner Bros)
|£424,825
|£62.2m
|11
Paramount’s Bob Marley: One Love topped the UK and Ireland box office this weekend on £4.2m, while Sony’s Madame Web opened with a very soft £1.3m.
Reinaldo Marcus Green’s biopic played in 687 locations and racked up £6.9m including previews. The film opened above Elvis which scored £4m in its opening weekend back in June 2022, but behind Rocketman (2019, £5.3m) and Bohemian Rhapsody (2018, £6.4m). Green’s previous feature King Richard debuted on £540,878 back in 2021.
In second place was Universal animation Migration, up 11% on its third weekend with £2.8m. Taking full advantage of the half-term break, the film flew past the £10m mark and is now at £13.6m.
Sony’s Madame Web landed third with £1.3m from 575 venues making for a £2,272 location average. It was just ahead of last year’s Blue Beetle which debuted on £1.2m for Warner Bros, though that film had the Hollywood strikes working against it.
With previews, the film has a total of £2.3m, behind Sony’s last live-action superhero title Morbius, which opened on £2.5m in 2022, and that of fellow female-led comic book title The Marvels which debuted with £3.5m back in November.
Universal action comedy Argylle passed £5m after taking £544,846 this weekend.
Warner Bros’ Wonka re-entered the top five, adding a further £424,825 on its 11th session for a £62.2m cume.
Bafta winners score
Close behind was Lionsgate’s The Iron Claw which dropped 38% on its second weekend to take £417,128. The wrestling drama now weighs in at £1.6m.
Paramount musical Mean Girls dropped just 21% on its fifth weekend to add £383,000 for a £8.5m total.
Sony romantic comedy Anyone But You passed the £10m mark (£10.8m) after adding £320,966 in its eighth session.
All Of Us Strangers continues a strong box office run in its fourth session with a further £309,000 for Searchlight/Disney. The Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal starrer is up to £4.5m.
Fresh off its three Bafta wins last night (February 18), The Zone Of Interest took £287,770 for A24 on its third weekend, for a £1.8m total.
Five-time Bafta winner Poor Things added another £174,000 for Searchlight/Disney, dropping just 35% in its sixth weekend. Its total now stands at £6.8m.
Adapted screenplay winner American Fiction passed £1m in its third weekend for Curzon. Cord Jefferson’s comedy-drama added £155,309 and now stands at £1.1m.
Universal’s The Holdovers, another Bafta winner, took in £131,132 and totals £3.4m after five weeks of play.
Cinema Live’s My Favourite Things - The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary made £123,105 on Sunday (February 18) and totals £203,768 including Valentine’s Day screenings.
French romance The Taste Of Things debuted with £123,570 from 89 cinemas for Picturehouse. Including previews, Tran Anh Hung’s culinary romance has £235,241.
Jason Statham action The Beekeeper added £77,450 for Sky Cinema, released via Studiocanal, and now stands at £3.7m after five weeks of play.
Warner Bros’ One Life could hit the £10m mark in its run with current takings at £9.7m after a £71,973 weekend.
Universal’s re-release of 2012’s Les Misérables drew in £64,770, £169,006 including previews.
Studiocanal horror Baghead is creeping up to £1m after adding £36,625 for £926,715 total.
Bafta animation winner The Boy And The Heron is just shy of £5m thanks to the £36,342 accrued during its eighth weekend.
BFI Distribution’s documentary Getting It Back: The Story Of Cymande opened with £19,564 this weekend, £23,027 including previews and its London Film Festival run.
No comments yet