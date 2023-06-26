Hikers have discovered human remains in the Southern California mountains near where British actor Julian Sands disappeared.

The San Bernardino county sheriff’s department said in a statement that a body was discovered in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains at about 10am on Saturday (June 24).

Sands, 65, known for his roles in A Room With A View and Warlock, was reported missing in January after he went hiking in the area, which had seen severe storms during the winter.

Authorities said the remains had been transported to the Coroner’s Office for identification, which should be completed within the next week.

Sands’ family paid tribute to the actor in a statement released on Friday: “We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer.”