Philip Barantini and Samantha Beddoes’s production company It’s All Made Up Productions has secured rights to Annie Mac’s novel The Mess We’re In.

The novel, from the acclaimed Irish broadcaster and DJ, follows a young woman’s journey from a small town in Ireland to London’s music scene. Set in the noughties, it explores family, friendships and the pursuit of a career in a male-dominated industry.

Barantini, best known for the film and TV series Boiling Point, is the co-founder and executive producer at It’s All Made Up Productions alongside Samantha Beddoe who executive produced the Boiling Point film.

”As non-Londoners, who have walked a similar path, it spoke to us, and we could see that its powerful narrative and universal themes would make for a beautiful and timely film adaptation,” Barantini and Beddoe said in a statement.

”We are thrilled to have secured the rights and be working with Annie on taking her evocative novel to the big screen.”

Mac, whose full name is Annie Macmanus, has had a 20-year career in music, broadcasting and writing. The Mess We’re In is her second novel.