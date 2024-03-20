Brian Cox, Bill Nighy and Fiona Shaw are among the voice cast for Netflix animated feature That Christmas from Locksmith Animation.

Cox will voice Santa Claus in the adaptation of Richard Curtis’ trilogy of children’s books about multiple interweaved stories of love, loneliness, family and friends at Christmas time.

Other voice cast include Jodie Whittaker, Lolly Adefope, Alex Macqueen, Katherine Parkinson, Sindhu Vee, India Brown, Zazie Hayhurst, Sienna Sayer, Jack Wisniewski, Rosie Cavaliero, Paul Kaye, Guz Khan, Andy Nyman, Kuhu Agarwal, Bronte Smith, Freddie Spry, Ava Talbot and Rhys Darby.

Curtis penned the script and will executive produce That Christmas while Simon Otto, of How To Train Your Dragon trilogy, directs. Producers are Nicole P. Hearon and Adam Tandy with animation production from DNEG.

The film will hit Netflix later this year.