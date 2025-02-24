Worldwide box office: February 21-23

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. Ne Zha 2 (various) $156.7m $1.80bn $153.6m $1.79bn 5 2. Captain America: Brave New World (Disney) $63.5m $289.4m $35.3m $148.2m 53 3. Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (various) $21.0m $72.6m $21m $72.6m 75 4. The Monkey (various) $20.9m $20.9m $6.7m $6.7m 42 5. Chhaava (various) $17.8m $54.1m $16.3m $49.3m 22 6. Paddington In Peru (Sony) $14.2m $150.3m $7.7m $125m 56 7. Detective Chinatown 1900 (various) $11.9m $456.0m $11.9m $454.9m 9 8. Dog Man (Universal) $9.8m $105.0m $3.9m $26.2m 53 9. Mufasa: The Lion King (Disney) $6.9m $698.7m $4.4m $453.3m 53 10. Dragon (various) $4.8m $4.8m $4.2m $4.2m 13

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

‘Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy’ delivers strong hold

Romantic comedy sequel Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy has delivered an estimated $21.0m from 75 international markets for its second session, taking the total after two weekends of play to $72.6m.

The film is playing via Universal Pictures International in 72 of its 75 markets (where the total is $67.6m), and via local distributors in the other three, including Studiocanal in France. The drop from the opening weekend is 34% in UPI’s holdover markets.

UK/Ireland once again led the charge on Mad About The Boy, with estimated takings of $8.8m for the second session, taking the total after 11 days to $34.5m. Drop is a mild 32% despite the previous weekend being boosted by Valentine’s Day (Friday February 14). UK/Ireland performance is above all comp titles at the same stage of release, and the total has now surpassed Sex And The City 2 in the market.

Australia is the second-biggest UPI market with $6.0m so far, ahead of Poland ($4.2m), Netherlands ($3.3m) and Spain ($1.9m).

Mad About The Boy hits Italy and Germany later this week (both February 27), with Japan and South Korea to follow in April. (As previously reported, the film bypassed cinemas in North America, and is streaming on Peacock.)

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy is a Universal Pictures/Working Title film, with co-financing from Studiocanal and Miramax.

This fourth Bridget Jones film is chasing the $187.7m achieved in international markets by third entry Bridget Jones’s Baby in 2016.

Also for Universal, Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist added an estimated $3.3m in 44 international markets at the weekend, opening in Brazil, Japan, Israel, Chile and Singapore. International total is $21.5m, while A24 has achieved $15.2m in North America. Global total is $36.7m.

‘Captain America: Brave New World’ holds better in international markets

With Chinese animation Ne Zha 2 remaining top at the worldwide box office (see chart), Disney’s Captain America: Brave New World once again settles for second place globally. It’s the top film at the weekend’s worldwide box office from a US studio.

The Marvel adventure delivered estimated takings of $28.2m at the weekend in North America (dropping 68%) and $35.3m across 52 international markets. The international drop is 60%, or 55% if China is excluded from consideration.

To date, honours are roughly even across international and North America for Captain America: Brave New World, with the former totalling $148.2m, edging ahead of the domestic market with $141.2m. Global total is $289.4m.

In cumulative, top international market is UK/Ireland with $16.7m after 10 days, ahead of China ($13.5m), Mexico ($10.7m), South Korea ($9.1m) and France ($8.9m). Total at IMAX screens is $23.3m globally.

Captain America: Brave New World is now 78% of the way to matching the $370.6m lifetime achieved globally by Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011. (Comparison not adjusted for inflation.)

The film remains a long way behind 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier lifetime total ($714.4m globally), and even further behind 2016’s Captain America: Civil War ($1.16bn). The latter is not an apt comparison since that film featured a hefty number of key characters from the Avengers universe.

‘Ne Zha 2’ stays tops of global box office for third weekend

Chinese animation Ne Zha 2 rules the global box office for a third week in a row, this time with estimated takings of $156.7m from five markets, including $3.1m in North America. Chinese data gatherer Artisan Gateway estimates $152.9m for the film in China on its third weekend. Global total is $1.80bn, per Comscore.

Ne Zha 2 is now the eighth-biggest film of all time at the worldwide box office, behind two Avatar films, three from Marvel, one Star Wars entry and Titanic. It’s the top-grossing animation globally, ahead of Inside Out 2 ($1.70bn).

‘The Monkey’ drums up $21m in debut session

Released by Neon in North America and local distributors in international markets, Osgood Perkins’ horror comedy The Monkey has launched with an estimated $20.9m worldwide – $14.2m domestically (landing in second place), and $6.7m across 41 international markets.

In North America, Perkins’ Longlegs launched with $22.4m last July, on its way to a $74.3m domestic total, and $126.9m worldwide.

So far, it would appear The Monkey has a long way to go to match the extraordinary success of Longlegs. However, with a production budget reported in the $10-11m range, The Monkey looks set to be another handsomely profitable Perkins film.

‘Paddington In Peru’ hits $150m worldwide

Studiocanal’s Paddington In Peru added an estimated $14.2m at the weekend worldwide, including $6.5m via Sony in North America, and $7.7m across 55 international markets.

North American total is $25.3m after 10 days of play, and international tally is now $125m. Those numbers combine to deliver $150.3m globally.

Sony Pictures International markets (including Latin America) have so far delivered $25.3m on Paddington In Peru. Studiocanal distributes in UK/Ireland, France, Germany, Benelux, Poland, Australia and New Zealand as well as through partners in China and Japan.

In 2017 Paddington 2 grossed $40.9m in North America, and $249.2m in international markets – combining to deliver a $290.1m worldwide total. So far, Paddington In Peru has reached 52% of that total, with plenty of life left in many markets. Japan has yet to release, and opens the film in May.