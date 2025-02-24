Rank Film (origin) Distributor Feb 21-23 gross Total Week 1 Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (UK-Fr-US) Universal £6.9m £27.3m 2 2 Captain America: Brave New World (US) Disney £2.9m £13.2m 2 3 Dog Man (US) Universal £2m £11m 3 4 The Monkey (US) Black Bear £1m £1.1m 1 5 Mufasa: The Lion King (US) Disney £585,083 £32.3m 10

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.26

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy has topped £27m after just two weekends at the UK-Ireland box office; as Black Bear’s The Monkey climbed into the top five on its first outing.

Universal’s Mad About The Boy added £6.9m on its second session – a relatively slim drop of just 33%, that brought it to a £27.3m total.

The film is the highest-grossing release of 2025 by a long distance, ahead of Captain America: Brave New World, Nosferatu and A Complete Unknown (figures below).

Mad About The Boy has already entered the top 200 highest-grossing films of all time in the UK and Ireland; it will look to push beyond the £50m mark across its full run.

Disney’s Brave New World added £2.9m on its second session, a drop of 54% in keeping with the levels for Marvel Cinematic Universe titles. The film is now at £13.2m, overtaking the £10.4m of 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, and will hope to surpass £20m in the next few weeks.

Universal’s Dog Man was one of several titles to benefit from a half-term holiday boost. The kids animation title increased its takings by nine percent on the previous weekend, adding just over £2m to land just short of £11m total.

Osgood Perkins’ The Monkey was this weekend’s highest-grossing opener, taking just over £1m from 541 sites at a £1,847 average. Including previews, the film has £1.1m – slightly down on the £1.4m opening of Perkins’ Longlegs from July last year, but still a strong result for an independent horror title.

Former number one Mufasa: The Lion King rounded out the top five, with a strong 28% uplift on its 10th session. The CGI animation added £585,083 to hit £32.3m, overtaking 2005’s Wallace & Gromit: The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit (£32m) and closing in on 2022’s Sing 2 (£33m).

Takings for the top five dropped 31.2% to £13.4m; but are still well above the average for 2025, and are up over 101% on the equivalent weekend from last year.

I’m Still Here thrives

Outside the top five, Paramount’s Sonic The Hedgehog 3 added a further £364,000 on its ninth session – a 53.6% increase that took it to £25.9m total.

Event cinema title The Importance Of Being Earnest made £340,425 for National Theatre Live, at a £441 average from 772 sites. The filmed play made a strong £706,691 start on Thursday 20, and has over £1m already.

Altitude scored a strong £253,598 three-day opening for Walter Salles’s Oscar-nominated I’m Still Here. The film has £486,391 including previews, for the biggest-ever full opening for a Latin American film in the UK and Ireland – surpassing Salles’s own The Motorcycle Diaries (£333,368 in 2004). It is the biggest opening for a film not in the English language so far in 2025; and already Altitude’s highest-grossing non-English language title ever, ahead of Loveless (£318,992).

A Complete Unknown added £225,751 on its sixth weekend in cinemas, to hit £11.5m for Disney. Timothee Chalamet’s SAG awards best actor win last night, and possible Oscar victory next weekend, should see the film add another few weeks to its run.

Indian historical drama Chhaava held well on its second weekend for Yash Raj Films, dropping just 10.9% with £205,428. The film, starring Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, is up to £604,013.

Moana 2 surged 53% on its 13th weekend in cinemas for Disney, adding £198,007 to hit £42.2m, just behind family comparison Paddington 2 from 2017 (£42.6m).

Black Bear’s Conclave saw a huge 278% increase on its box office takings, having picked up the Bafta for best film the previous weekend. The papal drama added £157,337 to hit £8.4m, extending its position as the distributor’s highest-grossing film in the territory.

Paramount horror comedy Heart Eyes added £146,000 on its second session, and has a £1.1m cume.

The Brutalist added £139,629 on its fifth weekend for Universal, taking Brady Corbet’s 20th-century epic to a £3.3m total.

Now in cinemas for a huge 16 weekends, Studiocanal’s Paddington In Peru increased its takings by 67.2% on last time out, adding £132,932 to hit £36.6m. It will likely finish marginally behind the £38m of 2014’s Paddington.

A third weekend for Tim Fehlbaum’s news drama September 5 added £63,000, for a £1.3m total for Paramount.

Disney’s Searchlight Pictures film A Real Pain held steady on its seventh weekend in cinemas, dropping just 2% with £58,076 taking it to a decent £3.3m total.

Warner Bros’ thriller Companion added £44,910 on its fourth weekend, and has just shy of £2m total.

On its 14th weekend in cinemas, Wicked increased its takings by 22%, adding £42,032 to hit £60.9m for Universal. It is the 27th-highest-grossing film of all time in the UK and Ireland, and could catch Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (£61.1m) before it closes out.

Anora was the surprise half-term beneficiary, increasing its takings by 513% on its previous weekend. Buoyed also by its recent awards success, Sean Baker’s comedy-drama topped up £38,519 and is up to £2.2m for Universal.

Family animation The Sloth Lane held well for Vertigo Releasing, adding £36,126 on its second session to hit £177,914.

Macbeth: David Tennant And Cush Jumbo added £34,079 on its third session, and has £2.1m cume for Trafalgar Releasing.

Rockumentary Becoming Led Zeppelin added £32,584 on its third weekend in cinemas for Sony, to reach £837,662.

Aviation drama Flight Risk leads Lionsgate’s slate, topping up by £29,597 on its fifth weekend for a £2.4m total.

Documentary I Am Martin Parr started with £24,856 for Dogwoof, and has £33,296 including previews.

Mohammad Rasoulof’s Oscar-nominated The Seed Of The Sacred Fig put on £18,818 on its second weekend for Lionsgate, and has £217,819 total.

Claymation title Memoir Of A Snail topped up by £15,462 on its second weekend for Modern Films, and is up to £117,394.

Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths added £15,060 on its fourth weekend to hit £810,409 for Studiocanal.

Studiocanal also had romance We Live In Time in cinemas, putting on £13,597 on its eighth weekend for an £8.7m total.

BFI Distribution’s 50th-anniversary re-release of Peter Weir’s Picnic At Hanging Rock took £11,828 at the weekend, from 15 sites at a decent £789 average. Including previews, the release has £20,020.

Nosferatu is closing its doors after eight weekends for Universal, adding £10,067 on its latest session to reach a strong £12.9m total.

A re-release of 2011 Bollywood title Rockstar made £4,495 for Moviegoers Entertainment.

Ariane Labed’s BBC Film-backed drama September Says started with £3,095 from nine sites for Mubi, at a £344 cinema average. Including previews, the film has £11,500.