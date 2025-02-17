Rank Film (origin) Distributor Feb 14-16 gross Total Week 1 Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (US-Fr-UK) Universal £10.2m £12.3m 1 2 Captain America: Brave New World (US) Disney £6.4m £6.4m 1 3 Dog Man (US) Universal £1.9m £5.6m 2 4 Heart Eyes (US) Paramount £613,000 £710,000 1 5 Mufasa: The Lion King (US) Disney £453,824 £30.9m 9

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.26

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy scored a huge £10.2m opening weekend – the biggest ever for a romantic comedy at the UK-Ireland box office.

Mad About The Boy was ahead of the £7.1m start of Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, the second film in the series from 2004; and of the £8.1m of third title Bridget Jones’s Baby from 2016.

Mad About The Boy took 45% of all box office on Saturday, February 15, making £3.7m on that day alone; and delivered the largest-ever three-day opening at Everyman Cinemas, surpassing No Time To Die.

Mad About The Boy took £14,018-per-cinema from 731 venues; and has £12.3m including previews. It is the biggest start ever for a Working Title Films film in the territory.

The film will become the highest-grossing 2025 release within the next week, and will have the £48.3m of Baby in its sights to become the highest-grossing film in the Universal franchise.

It saw off the challenge of Disney’s Captain America: Brave New World – although with that title opening to £6.4m, the UK-Ireland box office was able to bear two hefty starts on the same weekend for the first time since Barbenheimer in July 2023.

Brave New World began in 616 sites at a £10,397 cinema average – ahead of the openings of 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier (£6m) and 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger (£3.3m), but behind the £14.4m of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

Universal animation Dog Man, number one from the weekend before, moved to third with a 43% drop. The film added £1.9m on its second session for a £5.6m cume

Paramount opened Josh Ruben’s horror comedy Heart Eyes to £613,000 at the weekend. Playing in 401 sites, it took a £1,529 average – a decent performance given the dominance of Bridget Jones. The film has £710,000 including previews.

Mufasa: The Lion King dropped 35% on its ninth weekend in cinemas for Disney, with £453,824 taking it to a £30.9m total, ahead of 2012 creature feature Ice Age: Continental Drift (£30.4m).

Takings for the top five soared 226.6% to £19.5m – the highest level since the Barbenheimer phenomenon of summer 2023. Cinemas will look for Mad About The Boy to hold well, and keep filling screens until Disney’s Snow White on March 21.

Brutalist builds high

Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown added £353,580 on its fifth session, and has £10.9m in total for Disney.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 added £237,000 on its eighth weekend for Paramount, racing to almost £25m – not far behind the £27m of 2022’s Sonic The Hedgehog 2, the high watermark for the series.

The Brutalist added £161,825 – a 65% drop – on its fourth weekend and has built up a near-£3m total for Universal. Four Bafta wins including Brady Corbet in best director and Adrien Brody in best actor may boost it to greater heights in the next few weeks.

News thriller September 5 added £155,000 on its second weekend for Paramount – a hefty 70% drop - and has £1.1m in total.

A 12th weekend for Moana 2 put on £128,576, with the film up to a healthy £41.7m for Disney.

Sci-fi thriller Companion leads Warner Bros’ slate, and added £125,979 on its third weekend for a £1.8m total.

Paddington In Peru continues to lead Studiocanal’s slate after 15 weekends in cinemas, adding £79,504 to hit a strong £36.3m total.

Aviation thriller Flight Risk leads Lionsgate’s slate, adding £60,639 on its fourth weekend for a £2.3m total.

Rockumentary Becoming Led Zeppelin added £56,420 on its second weekend for Sony, and is up to £741,122 total.

On the weekend that he hosted the Baftas, David Tennant also appeared in cinemas with Trafalgar Releasing’s Macbeth: David Tennant & Cush Jumbo. The Shakespeare screening put on £44,927 and has £1.9m in total.

Adam Elliot’s stop-motion animation Memoir Of A Snail opened to £41,341 from 66 sites at a £626 average. The Australian film has £65,454 including previews.

Bafta best film winner Conclave added £40,000 on its 12th weekend in cinemas. It is up to £8.2m, overtaking the £8.1m of last year’s Longlegs to become Black Bear’s highest-grossing UK-Ireland release – with more to come after its Bafta success.

Family animation The Sloth Lane started with £38,167 for Vertigo Releasing, from 314 sites at a £122 site average.

Studiocanal romance We Live In Time put on £36,962 on its seventh weekend, and has a decent £8.7m in total.

Still in cinemas after over three months, Wicked added £33,660 on its 13th weekend to hit a £60.8m total for Universal, as the highest-grossing 2024 release.

Mohammad Rasoulof’s The Seed Of The Sacred Fig topped up £33,566 on its second weekend, and has £166,526 in total for Lionsgate.

Mike Leigh’s Bafta-nominated Hard Truths added £27,471 on its third session, and has £760,327 in total for Studiocanal.

Nosferatu put on £24,449 on its seventh session for Universal, and has scared up £12.9m in total.

Chris Andrews’ Bring Them Down starring Christopher Abbott and Barry Keoghan added £19,070 on its second weekend for Mubi – a 76.4% drop, for a £152,057 total.

An 80th anniversary re-release of romantic classic Brief Encounter brought in £17,331 for Park Circus.

The second weekend of Universal action comedy Love Hurts starring Ke Huy Quan dropped 89.3% on its second weekend, with £14,963 taking it to a flat £246,528 total.

Musical release Les Miserables - The Staged Concert put on a further £16,821 on its third weekend, and has £1.1m in total for CinemaLive.

Mahdi Fleifel’s crime thriller To A Land Unknown opened to £12,069 from 34 sites for Conic, at a £355 average. The Cannes Directors Fortnight title has £28,462 including previews.

An £8,263 sixth weekend for Maria brought Pablo Larrain’s drama to £1.7m for Studiocanal.

Steven Soderbergh’s thriller Presence added £4,686 on its fourth weekend for Warner Bros, and has £825,587 total.