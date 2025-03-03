UK-Ireland top five Feb 28-Mar 2 Rank Film (origin) Distributor Feb 28-Mar 2 gross Total Week 1 Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (UK-Fr-US) Universal £4.1m £36m 3 2 Captain America: Brave New World (US) Disney £1.5m £15.7m 3 3 Dog Man (US) Universal £680,363 £12.1m 4 4 The Monkey (US) Black Bear £603,000 £2.2m 2 5 The Last Showgirl (US) Picturehouse £291,598 £384,166 1

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.27

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy topped the UK-Ireland box office chart for a third consecutive weekend as The Last Showgirl led the openers, and Oscar films experienced a bump.

Mad About the Boy added £4.1m on its third session for Universal – a 40% drop, that brought it to just shy of £36m. It will overtake the £36m of 2004’s Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason today and now stands a good chance of catching both 2001’s Bridget Jones’s Diary (£42.1m) and even 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby (£48.3m).

Captain America: Brave New World held the second spot for Disney, also for a third weekend. The superhero blockbuster dropped 50% on its third session, with £1.5m taking it to £15.7m total. It is the 31st -highest-grossing of 35 Marvel Cinematic Universe films to date, although should jump at least another five places in that list before it closes out.

Universal animation Dog Man dropped 67% on its fourth weekend in cinemas, with £680,363 taking it to £12.1m.

Black Bear horror The Monkey added £603,000 on its second weekend. Osgood Perkins’s film is up to £2.2m from two sessions.

Picturehouse Entertainment scored a top five spot with Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl starring Pamela Anderson. The film took £291,598, for Picturehouse’s second-biggest three-day opening ever, behind only 2018’s The Wife (£336,241). The Last Showgirl has £384,166 including previews.

Although Bridget Jones continues to thrive, takings for the top five titles were down 46.7% to £7.2m. Top five figures are also down 45% on the equivalent weekend from last year, when Dune: Part Two boosted takings. The next title with significant box office potential in the UK and Ireland is Disney’s Snow White, just under three weeks away on March 21.

Oscar bounce

On its 11th weekend in cinemas, Disney animation Mufasa: The Lion King added £270,910 – a 54% drop that took it to £32.7m total. It has overtaken The Incredibles (£32.4m) and Shrek Forever After (£32.7m) in the all-time chart.

Several titles nominated at the Oscars benefitted from cinemas increasing screens for them, or even bringing them back, ahead of last night’s ceremony. Black Bear’s Conclave had a 25% uptick - its second consecutive rise - on its 14th weekend in cinemas, with £197,000 bringing the papal drama to £8.9m. Geordie writer Peter Straughan won the best adapted screenplay Oscar for the film, which should extend its tail even further.

A Sunday March 2 event release of Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour brought in a strong £194,699 for CinemaLive, with £601-per-cinema from one day only of screenings.

Best film not in the English language Oscar winner I’m Still Here held well on its second weekend, dropping just 24% with £194,101 taking it to £862,974 for Altitude.

While it went home empty-handed from the Oscars, eight-time nominee A Complete Unknown sings on in cinemas. The Bob Dylan biopic added £191,884 on its seventh weekend to hit a strong £11.9m total for Disney.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 leads Paramount’s slate, still in cinemas after 10 weekends and adding a further £152,000 on its latest session to hit £26.1m.

Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist saw a 2% increase on its previous weekend’s takings, adding £145,762 in its sixth session. The epic now has £3.5m for Universal – an impressive result for a 214-minute film with an intermission.

Away from the awards films, Sony opened Japanese anime Attack On Titan: The Last Attack to £117,080 from 257 sites at a £456 average; and has £331,879 having started out on Wednesday, February 26.

Event cinema titles found space amongst the awards frenzy, with Royal Ballet and Opera Swan Lake taking £103,425 at the weekend, and £438,077 in total for Trafalgar Releasing.

Indian historical drama Chhaava added £83,572 on its third weekend – a 59.3% drop that brought it to a strong £756,717 total for Yash Raj Films.

Disney’s Moana 2 added £82,251 on its 14th weekend in cinemas, and is up to £42.4m as the 78th -highest-grossing film of all time in the UK and Ireland.

Paramount horror comedy Heart Eyes topped up by £56,000 on its third weekend, for a £1.3m total.

Oscar-winning Wicked saw a 12% increase on its 15th weekend in cinemas. The enduringly popular blockbuster added £47,777 to land just shy of £61m for Universal – currently the 27th -highest-grossing film of all time in the territory.

A Real Pain, starring Oscar best supporting actor winner Kieran Culkin, added £42,522 on its eighth weekend – a 28% drop that took the film to a decent £3.4m total.

Anime Dragon Ball Z: Battle Of Gods (Extended Cut) played as a two-day event release for Piece of Magic Entertainment, taking £42,104.

The Importance Of Being Earnest starring 2020 Screen Star of Tomorrow Ncuti Gatwa added £38,193 on its second weekend, and has £1.3m in total for National Theatre Live.

Five-time Oscar winner Anora added a further £31,613 on its 18th weekend in cinemas – a slim 18% drop on last time. Its Oscar success should allow Universal to expand its screenings for next weekend, with the film currently at £2.2m – almost six times its £376,074 opening weekend from November.

Hong Kong crime drama Papa opened to £29,801 at the weekend for Central City Media, from 60 cinemas at a £497 location average. The film has £32,699 in total.

Filmed play Macbeth: David Tennant and Cush Jumbo put on £28,272 on its fourth weekend for Trafalgar Releasing, and has £2.1m in total.

Rockumentary Becoming Led Zeppelin put on £28,123 on its fourth weekend for Sony. With £920,820 in total, another couple of weekends could see it reach the coveted £1m mark, which few documentaries manage to do.

Oscar-nominated news drama September 5 drew in £24,000 on its fourth weekend in cinemas for Paramount, and has £1.4m in total.

Studiocanal’s Paddington In Peru is still in cinemas after an impressive 17 weekends, and added £22,643 on its latest session to reach £36.7m.

Warner Bros has thriller Companion still in cinemas, which added £19,111 on its fifth session to cross the £2m mark.

Documentary I Am Martin Parr added £16,229 on its second session for Dogwoof, and has £73,670 in total.

Greek comedy The Summer with Carmen opened to £15,285 from select screenings on 22 screens for Peccadillo Pictures, having premiered in Venice’s Giornate degli Autori sidebar in September 2023.

Lionsgate thriller Flight Risk is coming in to land with £14,260 on its sixth weekend and a £2.4m cume.

Family animation The Sloth Lane added £11,726 on a third weekend in cinemas for Vertigo Releasing, and is up to £196,425.

Park Circus re-released the Coen Brothers’ stoner comedy The Big Lebowski to £5,746 this weekend; and has many additional bookings for Thursday, March 6 – the ‘Day of the Dude’, celebrating the philosophy of Jeff Bridges’s lead character from the film.

K-pop concert film IVE: The First World Tour In Cinema made £4,392 for Trafalgar Releasing, with £9,986 in total.

With over half of its 31 screens still to report, Miracle63’s Chinese animation Chang’An has £1,447 so far.