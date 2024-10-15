Approval has been granted for council officers to move forward with the sale of the leasehold for Bristol’s Bottle Yard Studios.

The council will retain ownership of the freehold of the UK studios, which has housed productions including Hellboy and BBC drama series such as The Outlaws and Poldark, while selling on a long-leasehold to a private bidder. Councillors voted six to three in favour of the proposal during yesterday’s meeting (October 14).

Councillors accepted an amendment to ensure that the final decision on sale plans would be considered by the committee at a later date. This amendment was backed by UK performers’ union Equity, who had raised concerns about a lack of transparency in the sale process.

“The discussion we’ve had with officers and my fellow committee members has identified that despite the studios’ success, the current ownership model means it has hit a glass ceiling,” said councillor Tony Dyer, leader of Bristol City Council and chair of the strategy and resources policy committee.

“As the only local authority managed production studio in the country, certain opportunities are beyond the facility meaning the brakes are gently squeezed on the potential economic, social and reputational value The Bottle Yard Studios could deliver for the city. It’s clear that by unlocking the potential of private investment, that potential has a greater chance of being realised and the opportunity for more jobs, economic returns for the city, and bigger and larger Bristol productions appearing on our screens.”

Equity has been campaigning to block the sale of the leasehold. “The workforce has a real concern that there are no guarantees to ensure the studios cannot be sold off for other purposes if there is a short-term downturn for whoever owns the Bottle Yard Studios in 10 years’ time,” said a statement signed by Ian Harris, vice chair of Equity’s Bristol and West of England Branch, ahead of the October 14 meeting.

“We’re pleased that councillors will retain oversight and control of any sale, but we’re disappointed by Bristol City Council’s vote not to pause their decision to sell Bottle Yard Studios,” said Lynda Rooke, president of Equity, following yesterday’s vote. “Our fears over the lack of transparency and scrutiny of the sale remain and we will continue to lobby the council to ensure the long-term impact of any sale on our members in Bristol - and the wider film and TV industry – are considered.

“The studios are a culturally important local asset but under the current sale terms, the use of the space as a film studio will only be protected for the next ten years. The council’s decision not to delay and allow time to consider all options for its future could end up being incredibly damaging down the line. We will continue our campaign to ensure that any sale considers the impact on creative jobs and the city – which is designated a UNESCO city of film – and the wider region.”