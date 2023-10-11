The British Urban Film Festival (BUFF, October 14-20) has unveiled the line-up for the 18th edition featuring the world premieres of Jordon Scott Kennedy’s Suicide Kelly and Nelly Ben Hayoun-Stepanian’s Tour De Moon.

Kennedy’s debut feature follows a disgraced former boxer who reconnects with his estranged grandson while Hayoun-Stepanian’s documentary explores an annual UK festival which celebrates plurality, countercultures and nightlife.

Other titles include Andy Mundy-Castle’s documentary White Nanny Black Child which first premiered at Sheffield DocFest and centres on a group of Nigerians who were fostered by white families between 1955-1995.

This year’s edition marks the first time BUFF will take place outside of London, opening in Leeds on October 14 and 15 before moving to Halifax for the rest of the festival.

Actor Angela Griffin will receive the BUFF honorary award. Her credits include Amazon Prime’s Your Christmas Or Mine? BBC series Waterloo Road.

A 4K restoration of Oliver Schmitz’s 1988 crime drama Mapantsula will open the festival along with Jeremiah Quinn’s short documentary Oluwale which premiered in Berlinale earlier this year. Both directors will be in attendance.

BUFF 2023 line-up

If The Streets Were On Fire

Dir. Alice Russell

Sex Change: Shock! Horror! Probe!

Dir. Kristiene Clarke

Mapantsula

Dir. Oliver Schmitz

No Shade

Dir. Clare Anyiam-Osigwe

White Nanny Black Child

Dir. Andy Mundy-Castle

Walter Rodney: What They Didn’t Want You To Know

Dirs. Daniyal Harris-Vajda & Arlen Harris

Our Place Is Here

DIr. Tracy Kiryango

Boy In The Corner

Dir. Joshy Lee

Suicide Kelly

Dir. Jordon Scott Kennedy

Tour De Moon

Dir. Nelly Ben Hayoun-Stepanian