Miriam Henri’s Ukrainian refugee documentary Here We Are Now will world premiere as part of the 2024 British Urban Film Festival (BUFF), taking place in various UK venues from October 17-25.

The doc follows three individuals who fled their homes in war-torn Ukraine, and are now rebuilding their lives in the UK, Brazil and Germany. Bohemia Media will distribute in the UK-Ireland.

Last year’s BUFF was the first to take the festival’s activity outside of London. Host venues this year include Square Chapel in Halifax alongside London’s Rich Mix and Genesis Cinema.

The Film and TV Charity will host an industry programme at its headquarters in London’s Soho, with speakers including Top Boy star and TV presenter Verona Rose, and a full line-up to be announced soon.

The BUFF awards ceremony will take place on October 25 at Genesis Cinema. Teddy Nygh will receive this year’s BUFF honorary award for outstanding contribution to the industry. He is co-founder of Fully Focused Productions, Million Youth Media and director of BBC comedy drama series PRU, that stars Kosar Ali. Earlier this year, Million Youth Media won the Production Guild of Great Britain’s annual inclusion award.

BUFF 2024 line-up

Here We Are Now (UK)

Dir. Miriam Henri

White Guilt (UK)

Dir. Marcus Flemmings

Wof Zerash Coffee (UK)

Dir. Sylwia Pecio

A Man Called Hurt: The Life & Music of Mississippi John Hurt (US)

Dirs. Alex Oliver, Jamison Stalsworth

Shaping Us (UK)

Dir. Kambili Ofili

Baby Brother (UK)

Dir. Michael J Long

We Will Be Brave (Can)

Dir. Chrisann Hessing

Dynamite (Ghana)

Dir. Uche Aguh

My Place Ozerna (Pol)

Dir. Karina Bedkowska

Redemption Road (US)

Dirs. Yusef Bunchy Shakur, Scott McCartney