Berlinale competition director Bruno Dumont is lining up his next film Red Rocks, a Romeo and Juliet-style love story set one summer on the French Riviera, to shoot later this year, with Luxbox handling sales

The film is being produced by Tessalit Productions with Italy’s Nightswim, Belgium’s Novak Prod and Portugal’s Rosa Filmes.

Red Rocks is about the rivalry between two gangs of kids, a blend of locals and summer visitors, who compete in the perilous game of cliff jumping.

“The setting – the shattered, reddish and picturesque of the rocky coast of the South of France, on the ancient shores of the Mediterranean - is a backdrop for the heat of the acts and the extreme passions that surge within and carry off the human hearts living there,” Dumont told Screen.

“Bruno Dumont always knows how to surprise his audience and this new project is no exception,” added Jennyfer Gautier, head of international sales at Luxbox. “He plays with well-known human feelings, such as jealousy, his own way. He has rather accustomed us to the north of France and this time, all the action takes place in the south, with a summer vibe and mediterranean landscapes.”

Luxbox has worked regularly with the prolific Dumont, handling sales on Jeanne (2019), Jeannette (2016) and P’tit Quinquin (2014).

Dumont’s Berlinale Competition title The Empire, about a strange boy who unleashes a secret war between extra-terrestrial forces of good and evil, is also produced by Tessalit, with sales on this title repped by Memento International.