The Asia Contents Awards (ACA), held annually as part of the Busan International Film Festival, is to begin accepting submissions from around the world as part of major restructure of the event.

Previously limited to TV, OTT and online platforms across Asia, the awards will now be open to titles worldwide.

Re-titled as the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards (ACA & G.OTT Awards), the event will be held in Busan on October 8, co-hosted by South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT and Busan Metropolitan City authorities.

It will comprise 17 awards categories including the Best Creative Award, actor prizes and non-competitive honours to mark lifetime achievement and rising star. Five new categories will be introduced this year including a best reality and variety award and another for streaming platforms.

According to a statement from organisers, expanding from Asia to the world “aims to embrace the changes in the growing content industry and celebrate quality content around the world, providing opportunities for notable content to receive international recognition and make their mark on the global market.”

The awards were launched in 2019 by the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM), which runs parallel to Busan, to celebrate outstanding TV, OTT and online content from around Asia.

Last year’s winners included South Korean series Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Netflix’s Squid Game and Japanese actor Ryohei Suzuki of drama series Mobile Emergency Room.

Opening submissions for this year’s awards, Busan said the ceremony will be attended by artists, producers, and OTT representatives from around the world.