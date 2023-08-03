South Korea’s Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) has unveiled the 30 titles selected for the 2023 Asian Project Market (APM), including new works by Makbul Mubarak, Koji Fukada, Rima Das and Emma Kawawada.

The film financing event, which runs as part of BIFF’s Asian Contents and Film Market, will take place from October 7-10 and comprises projects by directors who have made at least one short or full-length feature as well as producers who have been involved with at least one feature. They will conduct four days of one-on-one meeting and pitching sessions.

Scroll down for full list

Indonesian filmmaker Mubarak will bring Watch It Burn, produced by Yulia Evina Bhara who was a producer on this year’s Cannes Critics Week winner Tiger Stripes. Mubarak’s debut Autobiography premiered in Venice’s Horizons strand last year, where it scooped a Fipresci prize, and went on to win prizes at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, Golden Horse Film Festival and Marrakech among others.

Japan’s Fukada will present Japan-France co-production Nagi Notes, produced by Osanai Terutaro. The well-decorated filmmaker is known for directing features such as Venice competition title Love Life, Cannes 2016 Un Certain Regard jury prize winner Harmonium, and Locarno 2019 competition title A Girl Missing.

Indian filmmaker Das, whose most recent feature Tora’s Husband was the first Indian film ever selected for Toronto’s Platform strand, will bring Malti My Love. Das’ Village Rockstars premiered at Toronto in 2017, going on to win best feature at India’s National Film Awards and becoming the country’s Oscar submission for 2019. She followed it up with 2018’s Bulbul Can Sing, which also premiered at TIFF.

Japan’s Kawawada will present Son & Sun, produced by Yoko Ide. A former assistant director to Hirokazu Kore-eda, Kawawada premiered her debut My Small Land at the Berlinale in 2022 and the feature went on to play Busan later in the year.

Notable producers in the line-up include Singapore’s Jeremy Chua, who recently worked on Vietnamese feature Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell, which won director Pham Thien An the Camera d’Or at Cannes in May. Chua is now producing Filipiñana, a Philippines-Singapore-UK co-production that will mark the feature debut of London-based Filipino director Rafael Manuel.

Seven Korean projects include First Step by Yoon Danbi, whose debut Moving On won four prizes at BIFF in 2019 before going on to international festival and awards success.

Organisers said this year saw a large number of submissions from China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, with a marked increase in the number of Japanese and Taiwanese projects from previous years.

Asian Project Market 2023 titles

Appetite For Desire (HK-China-Tai)

Dir. Peter HO

Pros. KAO Chun Ting, HUNG Hsiu Lin, Patrick Mao HUANG

The Botanist In The White House (China)

Dir. JING Yi

Pros. SHAN Zuolong, QI Ai

Chronicles Of A Confession (India)

Dir/Pro. Prateek VATS

Daughters Of The Sea (Phil)

Dir. Martika RAMIREZ ESCOBAR

Pros. Monster JIMENEZ, Rajiv IDNANI

Filipiñana (Phil-Sing-UK)

Dir. Rafael MANUEL

Pro. Jeremy CHUA

First Step (S Kor)

Dir. YOON Danbi

Pro. KIM Gi-hyeon

For The Girls Of The Tribe (Iraq-Turkey)

Dir. Arsalan AMIRI

Pros. Ida PANAHANDEH, Ruth Yoshie LINTON

Friends Of This Life (S Kor)

Dir. KIM Mi-young

Pro. Jenny YANG

Full Moon (China-Japan)

Dir. SONG Fang

Pro. ICHIYAMA Shozo

I’ll Smile In September (India-Sing)

Dir. Aakash CHHABRA

Pros. Sanjay GULATI, Fran BORGIA

The Last Semester (S Kor)

Dir. LEE Ranhee

Pros. SHIN Woonseop

Madness And Honey Days (Iraq-Can)

Dir. Ahmed Yassin AL DARADJI

Pros. Maytham JBARA

Malti My Love (India)

Dir/Pro. Rima DAS

Morning Star (S Kor)

Dir. KANG Yi Kwan

Pro. PARK Jooyoung

Mr. Tiger (Tai)

Dir. HSU Chao-Jen

Pros. Stefano CENTINI, CHANG Chuti, CHOI Kwang-suk

Mr. Van (Viet-Ger)

Dir. Kim Quy BUI

Pros. NGUYEN Mai, NGUYEN Hong Quan

Nagi Notes (Japan-Fr)

Dir. Koji FUKADA

Pros. Terutaro OSANAI

Pay The Bill (Kazak)

Dir. Assel AUSHAKIMOVA

Pros. Assel YERZHANOVA, Assel AUSHAKIMOVA

The Road To Elysium (S Kor)

Dir. LIM Sun-ae

Pro. KANG Jiyoun

Snake & Scorpion (S Kor)

Dir. LEE Dongwoo

Pro. CHO Young Kag

Sol (Japan-Fr)

Dir. Kohki HASEI

Pros. Eisuke ISHIGE, Atsuko OHNO

Son & Sun (Japan)

Dir. Emma KAWAWADA

Pros. Yoko IDE

Southern Summer (China-Malay)

Dir. LAN Tian

Pros. TENG Lee Yein, HUO Chuxin, YU Ru

Suraiya (Bang)

Dir. Robiul Alam ROBI

Pros. Fazle Hasan SHISHIR, Shibabrata BARMAN

Tarkam (Indo)

Dir. Teddy SOERIAATMADJA

Pro. Eric PRIMASETIO

To Kill A Mongolian Horse (China)

Dir. JIANG Xiaoxuan

Pros. TAN Chui Mui, MO Zhulin

Watch It Burn (Indo)

Dir. Makbul MUBARAK

Pro. Yulia Evina BHARA

What’s Love Got To Do With It? (Japan)

Dir. Nanako HIROSE

Pros. Eiji KITAHARA, Daiju KOIDE

Where The Rivers Run South (Nepal)

Dir. Suraj PAUDEL

Pros. Anup POUDEL, Abinash Bikram SHAH

The Women Who Brush Their Teeth Outside (S Kor)

Dir. SHIN Sun

Pros. KIM Soon-mo