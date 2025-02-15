Fabien Gorgeart’s Rome-set family comedy What Is Love?, starring Laure Calamy and Vincent Macaigne, has sold to key European territories for Ginger and Fed at the EFM.

Distribution deals have been signed with Movies Inspired (Italy), Agora Films (Switzerland), Vertigo Films (Belgium and the Netherlands), Filmladen (Austria), Nos Lusomundo Audiovisuais (Portugal), New Cinemas ( Israel) and Prorom Mediatrade (Romania, Bulgaria, Former Yugoslavia, Czech & Slovak Republics, and Hungary).

What Is Love? “a comedy of re-divorce” as Ginger and Fed’s head of sales Sabine Chamely put it, is about a long-divorced couple attempting to annul their Catholic marriage at the Vatican who bring their new families along for a wild ride down memory lane in Rome. The film is now in post produced by Petit Film and Deuxième Ligne Films. Zinc Distribution is handling French distribution.