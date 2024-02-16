Anne Fontaine’s Maurice Ravel biopic Boléro has sold to key territories for SND following the film’s world premiere at International Film Festival Rotterdam. SND is now screening the film to buyers at the EFM.

Boléro has been snapped up by X-Verleih for Germany, Movies Inspired in Italy, O’Brother for Benelux, Gaga in Japan, Sphere in Canada, Cinemundo in Portugal, Njuta for Scandinavia, Agora for Switzerland, Beta in Bulgaria, Discovery in the Balkans, Cirko in Hungary, AJ Jet in Taiwan, Arna Media for CIS and Skeye for Airlines.

Raphael Personnaz stars as the famed composer as he prepares the titular orchestral composition for Russian dancer-choreographer Ida Rubinstein, played by Jeanne Balibar, who commissioned the now legendary music for her ballet.

The film is produced by Philippe Carcassonne’s Ciné@ and Jean-Louis Livi’s F comme Film alongside CinéFrance Studios. SND, the film arm of France’s M6 group, is on board as co-producer and French distributor as well as handling international sales.

Boléro also stars Doria Tillier, Emmanuelle Devos, and Vincent Perez and was written by Fontaine with Claire Barré.