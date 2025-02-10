CAA Media Finance will handle North American sales and Paris-based Jean-Félix Dealberto the rest of the world on Argentinian filmmaker Lucio Castro’s psychological thriller After This Death, which will have its world premiere at Berlin Film Festival as a special gala screening.

Castro wrote the script for the film about a woman whose life is thrown into chaos when the musician she’s having an affair with disappears, leaving her to fend off his obsessive fans and attempt to repair her broken marriage. The English-language film shot in upstate New York and stars Mia Maestro, Lee Pace, Philip Ettinger, Rupert Friend and Gwendoline Christie.

Producers are 2AM’s David Hinojosa, Kindred Spirit’s Anita Gou and Caroline Clark, Patrick Donovan and Luca Intili .

Argentinian-born Castro’s 2019 debut feature End Of The Century also starred Maestro and premiered at New Directors/New Films Festival at MoMA in New York before winning the best Argentinian film prize at the Buenos Aires International Festival of Independent Cinema.

Dealberto, who previously worked in sales and co-productions at Charades and founded production house Salle Commune with Jonas Ben Haiem and Charades in 2022, is selling the film independently.

He and CAA Media Finance will launch sales at EFM ahead of the film’s official premiere on February 19.