Canada has named Zaynê Akyol’s Rojek as its submission in the Oscar international feature film category.

Produced by Audrey-Ann Dupuis-Pierre, Sylvain Corbeil, and Akyol of Métafilms, the documentary premiered at Visions du Réel Film Festival in Switzerland in 2022 and attempts to trace the origins, rise and fall of ISIS through the stories of incarcerated members around the world.

The documentary is told in a mix of Arabic, English, French, and Kurdish and opened in Canadian theatres in January.

Hailing “what may have been Canada’s most competitive year ever” Julie Roy, Telefilm Canada executive director and CEO, said. “This announcement marks the beginning of an incredible journey and a one-of-a-kind opportunity for Rojek to reach audiences around the world and give them just a taste of the quality of filmmaking that Canada has to offer.

”We wish Zaynê, Metafilms, and the entire creative team all the best of luck as they move forward.”

More to follow…